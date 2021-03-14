News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Aurora Shehu Wingrove, MD
Dr. Shehu Wingrove discusses androgenetic alopecia, a dermatologic condition with more than three million cases in the United States per year
Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern baldness, is the permanent loss of hair from the scalp. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Shehu Wingrove, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Aurora Shehu Wingrove, MD, PhD
Dr. Shehu Wingrove earned her MD and PhD (Physiology and Biophysics) at the University of Illinois in Chicago. She was awarded the Ervin Ernos Award for Excellence in the Basic Sciences and the Outstanding Dissertation Award in Life Sciences. She completed a medical internship at the University of Chicago, Northshore Healthcare System, where she received the Service Value Award. Dr. Shehu Wingrove then completed her residency in Dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the Women's Dermatologic Society and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. For additional information about Dr. Shehu Wingrove, please visit https://www.advancedderm.com/
