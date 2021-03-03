 
Alexander Taylor's "Dreamcatcher" Original Score to be Released

By:
 
 
"Dreamcatcher" Album Art
"Dreamcatcher" Album Art
LOS ANGELES - March 3, 2021 - PRLog -- Alexander Taylor's score to the upcoming horror film, Dreamcatcher is getting released digitally on Friday, March 5th by 1984 Publishing. The album consists of 28 original tracks. The film, directed Jacob Johnston, is getting distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films on the same day as the album release. The film stars Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Lou Ferrigno Jr. and Adrienne Wilkinson. Some of Taylor's other credits include Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, The Dead of Night and Hunter's Moon. The score will be available on all major digital sites including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

When discussing the score, Alexander says, "Dreamcatcher is a slick, stylish, and smart film. I really wanted the score to reflect that. A return to my 'rock roots', I was able to craft a hauntingly seductive guitar tone that dances around thick, indulgent synth and blunt-force percussion. An innovative, textured, and exciting score that's ultimately a love letter to 90's ensemble horror, Dreamcatcher should leave your heart pounding and foot tapping."

The official synopsis for Dreamcatcher (http://www.samuelgoldwynfilms.com/dreamcatcher/) reads: Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem.

ABOUT ALEXANDER TAYLOR
Alexander Taylor is a music composer for film and television based in North Hollywood, California, best known for his works in the horror genre. He is signed with the talent management agency Bohemia, based in Los Angeles, CA.

Taylor's recent score to the Award-winning documentary SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET has been getting praise from all over the world. "A superb score by Alexander Taylor helps to capture the optimism of the overarching message - while leaving the audience ready to start dancing in their favorite 80's shades," says Samantha McLaren from Scream Horror Magazine.

His work can be heard in the Thomas Jane helmed werewolf film, HUNTER'S MOON, released by Lionsgate. "HUNTER'S MOON is a splash of Tom Waits, a pinch of Marco Beltrami, and a healthy scoop of insanity seamlessly blended together into Alexander Taylor's organic and quirky thriller score," writes Greg Richling (Head of Production at Pfonetic/bassist for The Wallflowers).

His work is featured in the crime-thriller ARKANSAS, starring Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich, and Liam Hemsworth. The film also features original music by Devendra Banhart and The Flaming Lips.

Taylor crafted an intense score to the up-coming thriller, DEAD OF NIGHT, which stars Lance Henriksen and Matthew Lawrence.

With several more horror films in post-production right now, as well as having scored series for Jason Blum & Eli Roth's CryptTV, Taylor has become one of the go-to composers in the horror genre.
