18 Tracks, 18 Producers – It's Another Epic Compilation From The Electronic Music Alliance!

Future Sounds Anthology 2.0 shows the magic that happens when a talented group of electronic music producers and combine forces

Contact

David Bulera

***@gmail.com David Bulera

End

-- As the Electronic Music Alliance (EMA) begins its 3year of evolution in the orbiting 'Mothership', producers from across the world joined forces once again to release an epic 18 track compilation spanning many electronic music genres!Set up at the beginning of 2019, EMA aimed to bring electronic music producers together in one community to share ideas, collaborations and awesome tunes to fans of all kinds of electronic music. The community of producers has grown since then with plenty of awe-inspiring releases on their label – Electronic Alliance Records (EAR) – such as 11:11 Invasion and The Heliocentrism Project.With the Future Sounds Anthology getting its own upgrade to 2.0, there is plenty more great music to whet your appetite with 18 tracks from 18 different producers and styles ranging from downtempo to drum & bass. Here is what some them had to say about their tracks when asked:Trip Jacker : "Wasted features talk box bass, synths and Pixies-inspired guitar work."Loz (Automated Acoustics) : "An electronic rework of a bombastic trailer music track"Gribbles : "Heavily processed guitar, catchy synth lines & deranged preacher samples. What's not to like?"Peter Harich : "Can't remember which track I've sent in! Oh yeah, I remember now! Reincarnate is a little different from my usual releases. Still a thumper of a techno track but also a little more subdued and mellow."Primaudia : "By the time you listen to my track it will already be outdated compared to my newer stuff. Please buy it anyway, I'm desperate for music lessons'DaveyHub : "My track is so inspirational it's not even a WIP yet but feel free to listen to Vol 1-4 to hear my other tunes"mAncient : "The lyrics of this song were born in 1994, half a year after my firstborn child, and found its final resting place in 2021. The genre is 'Earth House' - electrojazz with a world twist."Nicky Havey : "Waves of Motion - A liquid drum & bass track with a little bit of grit to break the ice on the drop!"ØLSKXX : "Baekeland: Inspired by the meaningful chaos found in the basement of a chilled-out scientist"Cylotron : "The main synth in this track is inspired by vampire(Dracula)films. The bassline also has a bit of a dubstep feel to it. Enjoy!"Bufinjer : ""My track is called Lighthouse, it's not about a lighthouse, it's not about a light or a house, and music wise, it's not light and it's not house... it's tech house!"Electrostatic Nightmare Disco: "A quote? I struggle to think of a title"IconDark :"An energetic but still ominous remix of Spirit Box, his atmospheric homage to spirit communications. This time the dead want your speakers as well as your soul."Hootgun :"Bounding through a wilderness to find a cosy shack with a comforting drink"Hegstraction :"Trap EDM in the style of Bboy vs Ballerina movie soundtracks."Mechanical Flesh : "Industrial drums with trap hats, deep bass, dreamy ambiance, and a crushing synth solo at the end to tie it all together!"DZM :"Industrial drums with trap hats, deep bass, dreamy ambiance, and a crushing synth solo at the end to tie it all together!"Skaarl had his trousers in a twist and was unable to comment.As you can see, there is a bit of cheekiness about the EMAliens but it provides a fun atmosphere and we all need a bit of an escape from time to time! Their individual personalities shine through in their music and we know you are going to love what is in store for this 18-track compilation.Available to stream on Spotify and you can download the compilation on our Beatport page to support the producers.