Simple Energy, LLC partners with GivePower Foundation to provide clean water through solar energy
For every solar installation, Simple Energy, LLC will donate $50 to the GivePower Foundation to provide clean drinking water to families in need worldwide.
By: Simple Energy, LLC
"It was shocking for me to learn that 3 out of 10 people on the planet don't have access to clean water in their homes and that waterborne disease is actually the biggest killer in the world. By partnering with the GivePower Foundation we're giving people access to healthy water for their families and reducing the spread of waterborne diseases." said Josh Albert, co-founder of Simple Energy, LLC.
The objectives of this new partnership include:
"As individuals and as a company we have always been committed to making the planet a healthier, safer place for people. Now we are excited to extend our reach beyond helping homeowners and business owners in the U.S. to sharing life-changing, sustainable energy solutions with people around the world," said Josh. "The work that we do every day will now make a difference for the people who need our help the most."
To learn more about how Simple Energy is proving clean water through clean energy visit www.simpleenergysolar.com
About Simple Energy, LLC
Simple Energy, LLC provides solar panel ownership for residential and business owners seeking greater electric savings and increased property value while providing access to safe drinking water with every solar installation to developing regions around the world. The Simple Energy team has been bringing solar to communities for more than a decade, working together to keep your experience with solar simple. Visit Simple Energy at www.simpleenergysolar.com
About GivePower
GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy across the world. GivePower uses solar energy and storage technologies to deliver the most essential community services to the developing world. GivePower has helped power some of the economically poorest countries, including communities across more than a dozen countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org (https://www.globenewswire.com/
