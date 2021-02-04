News By Tag
Patrick Mahomes strikes twice by winning overall 2020 Hickok Belt(R) Award and January 2021 monthly
Patrick Mahomes wins January 2021 Hickok Belt(R) Award - Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl LV - Mahomes wins overall 2020 annual award
"What a year Patrick Mahomes has had, said NSMA executive director Dave Goren. "He won last year's Super Bowl, and led the Chiefs back again to this year's. He'll be right back in the conversation for the February award and the 2021 overall award if he and the Chiefs win Sunday."
Other finalists for the month of January in order how the NSMA ranked them were: Bradley Beal (basketball)
Other finalists for the "overall" award included each of the 2020 Hickok Belt(R) Award monthly winners, who finished in the following order, based on the NSMA voting: LeBron James (basketball)
"This is the beginning of a very long career for the young quarterback Patrick Mahomes who already has been playing on an elite level," said Tony Liccione of the Hickok Belt(R) Award. "I anticipate a very long battle royal between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs as they are the two premier teams of the AFC division."
Mahomes' selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for January not only recognizes him as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month of January, it also makes him the first candidate eligible to receive the 2021 overall award as he will be joined by other finalists throughout the year based on NSMA voting.
