News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring David Cotter, MD, PhD
Dr. Cotter discusses allergic contact dermatitis, a skin condition with more than three million cases in the United States per year
Allergic contact dermatitis is a skin rash caused by contact with a certain substance. The substance might irritate the skin or trigger an allergic reaction. Some common culprits include soap, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry and poison ivy. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Cotter, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About David Cotter, MD, PhD
As a native Las Vegan, Dr. Cotter is excited and proud to practice dermatology in his hometown. Dr. Cotter graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) with highest honors and obtained both an MD and a PhD in Molecular Cell Biology and Physiology from Washington University School of Medicine. As a scientist, Dr. Cotter discovered important ways the body uses nutrients. Specifically, he is an expert in ketone body metabolism and has spent years studying cardiovascular disease, diabetes and fatty liver disease. Dr. Cotter completed an internship in Internal Medicine at the UNLV School of Medicine in which he was named Intern of the Year. He then completed his dermatology residency at the University of California San Diego Medical Center. As a dermatologist, Dr. Cotter has trained with world leaders across the dermatology spectrum. Having presented at multiple national meetings and having published many peer reviewed articles, his unique background as a physician-scientist allows Dr. Cotter to offer his patients the most advanced skin care treatments. For additional information about Dr. Cotter, please visit https://lasvegasdermatology.com/
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse