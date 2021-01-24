News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BiOXO Solutions introduces our inventor Glenn Neasham with his new patented dispenser
INVESTORS Looking for one venture capitalist to join our new company that specializes in protecting businesses, hospitals. hotels, restaurants and school environments that protect our children from deadly viruses, safer classrooms, and cleaner buses
By: BiOXO Solutions LLC.
His passion for being creative as an entrepreneur has also served him well. The original brainchild of BiOXO SOLUTIONS was the patented cleaning dispenser he called "The Toilet Buddy", which addressed the need for cleanliness in the restroom.
Website; www.bioxosolutions.com
The journey to create "The Toilet Buddy" began long ago, as a father of 2 boys, and 2 girls one having special needs. He found himself concerned about keeping the toilet clean and sanitized. He thought because homes typically don't have "toilet seat paper covers" that a devise dispensing a 100% biodegradable wet wipe that would kill viruses and bacteria's could be something almost every home and business could use.
He wanted to provide a clean environment and found it an impossible task due to boy's not lifting the toilet seat he thought why not create a devise like the original "Toilet Buddy". It was at this pivotal point that Glenn came up with the concept for "The Toilet Buddy." He saw the need for an accessible fixed dispenser to hold disinfectant wipes. These wipes could provide a simple way to clean the seat prior to its use with a disinfectant wipe solution.
Glenn never thought this invention would be so needed until he partnered with Nichol Behrens. They have now created a dynamic team and launched a company to bring solutions that are crucially needed in our society and world today. A loving father whose simple act of kindness to protect his children, is the very thing protecting our communities.
BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 DISPENSER
YOUR ALL-PURPOSE SANITATION WIPE & SANITIZER SOLUTION
The ultimate goal at BiOXO SOLUTIONS is to provide products that fight against germs & viruses encountered in our daily lives. This focus will help our global community return to and maintain a healthy and safe "new normal".
Our patent pending dispense system and cleaning products can be easily placed in strategic locations, allowing everyone the ability to clean public areas like offices, classrooms, school buses, gas pumps, bathroom stalls, check out stands, and more. We hope to help create an environment of safety that will prevent the spread of dangerous pathogens and pandemics in the future. We want you and your loved ones to feel safe and secure, knowing you can clean and defend against the unnecessary spread of microscopic dangers.
BiOXO SOLUTIONS is committed to innovating products that will help us all win the battle against the bio-war we are facing. WEBSITE; www.bioxosolutions.com
GET STARTED NOW (https://bioxosolutions.com/
The BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 Dispenser is a versatile sanitizing wipe and hand sanitizer dispensing unit. It can be mounted to virtually any surface to allow for easy accessible use.
DURABILITY
Made from a mix of polyurethane and other durable plastics, the BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 Dispenser is extremely high quality and will stand the test of time and use.
SIMPLICITY
Taking minutes to install and mere moments to reload, the BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 Dispenser makes keeping disinfectant protocol in place a breeze.
Contact
BiOXO Solutions LLC. Contact Nichol Behrens
Email : sales@bioxosolutions.com Phone: 1-208-244-0711
nichol@bioxosolutions.com
1-509-380-8285
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse