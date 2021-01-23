News By Tag
Hes Solar Continues To Expand Employee Roster With Key Hires
By: HES Solar
The new hires join the experienced professionals of HES in designing, installing, and monitoring innovative residential and commercial solar systems. HES Solar grew from its central San Diego location to now install and service solar systems throughout Southern California. The latest growth at HES comes from the addition of:
Jake Cosmo, Commercial Sales Engineer. Cosmo brings five years of solar industry experience as an engineer and project manager to HES Solar. His experience designing and creating proposals will accelerate HES Solar's growth in Commercial and Industrial solar array creations and installations. Cosmo's passion for sustainable development and decarbonization through infrastructure investment is one of the traits that drives him to improve the businesses of HES Solar clients.
Elizabeth Werner, Customer Experience Specialist. Werner's arrival inaugurates the creation of HES Solar's Customer Experience department, a new division born out of the brand's growth and commitment to continuous improvement and complete client satisfaction. She recently moved from Ohio to sunny Southern California and brings her ERP & CRM systems, data analysis, and customer service experience with her. Werner will help ensure every customer an optimal client experience through each step of becoming a renewable energy producer.
Brian Williams, Residential Sales Administrator. Williams' Customer Service and Operations experience with a manufacturing market leader in chemical coatings for plastics, glass, and metal substrates prepared him to implement the upcoming expansion of the HES Residential Sales Team. Williams has grown up in Southern California and has witnessed the rise in popularity of home solar systems in the state.
Pete Peterson, Content Marketing Specialist. Peterson brings over a dozen years of print and digital content creation experience from enthusiast media to HES, as well as prior solar industry marketing knowledge. Peterson's addition to the team also marks a new position created to reach local communities and businesses and share many of the success stories of HES Solar clients.
"2020 was just an unbelievable year." says Ross Williams, HES Solar CEO. "Unfortunately, we all found out what happens when we pause everything for an entire quarter, that was Q2. It says a lot about the will of our company and the will of the people who work at HES to persevere through all of that to the end of 2020 and move into 2021 with such strong growth. It's just inspiring to see that kind of recovery. Not only did we gain the opportunity to hire more people, we are back with an employee roster that's larger than before the pandemic hit; that kind of turn-around in a nine month period is nothing short of a miracle. On top of that, the people who we've found have just been unbelievable. The team is so much stronger now because of these new people we've been able to hire. They really bring a tremendous amount of expertise, wonderful attitudes, and a great work ethic. We're really excited to see what these additional team members can do. 2021 will be very exciting."
HES Solar continues to grow and add new positions as it expands installations and service throughout Southern California. Candidates who possess proven customer success, want to enjoy a wonderful company culture, and are enthusiastic about delivering great products and service can find more information as new positions become available on the company's website at https://www.hessolar.com/
