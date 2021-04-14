News By Tag
UrsaLeo CEO John Burton to Present at Energy Tech Summit 2021 Automation & AI Summit
Join John on April 29, 2021 @ 6:20 AM PT for a discussion on how digital twins are being used in the energy industry
The annual Energy Tech Summit is hosting top global energy and mobility investors, entrepreneurs, and government leaders at an exclusive three-day hybrid event, broadcasted globally on April 27-29, 2021. This exclusive event will bring the latest developments in energy and mobility convergence discussed by global industry leaders across nine conference tracks.
"The Energy Tech Summit focuses on quality content, context, and in-depth discussion accompanied with vast opportunities to network in a group of peers," said John Burton, CEO of UrsaLeo. "We are excited to participate in the event and bring further insight into how digital twins are transforming the energy industry while highlighting our work in oil and gas for Flogistix, an oil and gas technology company."
UrsaLeo recently announced a collaboration with Flogistix to develop and apply digital twin technology across its entire fleet of industry-leading vapor recovery, wellhead compression, and gas lift units. UrsaLeo is an enterprise software company that enables users to visualize operational data in a photorealistic 3D representation of their facility or product. A detailed case study about the work UrsaLeo is doing with Flogistix can be found here (https://iiot-
UrsaLeo and Flogistix are using Unity, a gaming development software, to create photorealistic virtual assets of their equipment. The virtual assets are then paired with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) data and machine learning to predict equipment or part failures and perform remote repairs. Flogistix also plans to use the digital twin technology when testing new technology and training fuel technicians and mechanics. The technology will be available for use on mobile iOS devices allowing for more transparency and collaboration between Flogistix and their customers.
About UrsaLeo
UrsaLeo is an enterprise software company that enables users to visualize operational data in a photorealistic 3D representation of their facility or product. Backed by a powerful end-to-end IoT platform, UrsaLeo displays data from multiple systems to create a digital command center for all facilities or product information. Pulling in data from sensors, assets and maintenance databases, and other IoT systems, the UrsaLeo 3D system displays mind blowing visualizations, directs users automatically to user defined events, allows recording and replaying of the entire system during failures, accelerates triage response time, allows remote collaboration, and eliminates training needs. UrsaLeo was founded by manufacturing and software engineering experts with more than 50 years of industry expertise. For more information visit http://www.ursaleo.com
