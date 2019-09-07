News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Think Coffee Partners With Eco-Friendly Coffee Delivery Service GOffee
Think Coffee lovers can now have their favorite morning wake-up drink delivered right to their desks
By: GOffee
"Since our founding in 2006, we have worked hard to make a difference in the world around us, whether through responsible coffee sourcing practices, our relationships with our fellow New Yorkers or by reducing the environmental impact of our cafes," said Think Coffee Founder, Jason Scherr. "GOffee is the only eco-friendly coffee delivery service making sure that New Yorkers get their morning cup of delicious coffee while also delivering in reusable cups to help spare the environment one drink at a time."
In the year that GOffee has been in business, the company has raised $500,000 through StartEngine, signed up over 40 companies and saved over 14,000 pounds of waste with their reusable cups.
"We are on a mission to make the morning coffee run a little easier and a little cleaner for our planet," said Vincent Meyer, CEO and founder of GOffee. "Think Coffee is another ideal partner for the GOffee brand. From rebuilding community housing in Colombia to empowering women in Ethiopia their programs are benefiting farmworkers, families, and communities around the world. This is the type of partner we want to work with, aiming to change the world one cup of joe at the time."
GOffee will be offering Think Coffee espresso blend and cold brews to start and will then expand to the company's single-origin collection. For example, the company's Devoe Blend is an all-purpose crowd-pleaser coffee. Delicious served black, with milk and sugar, like espresso or cold brew. This blend has all the components to satisfy any coffee drinker. Originally sourced from Ethiopia, Colombia, and Nicaragua, the flavor profile if this medium roast coffee includes berry, chocolate, and toasted almond flavors.
About GOffee
GOffee, the eco-friendly B2B coffee delivery service for companies in NYC, is the first coffee company to deliver the same drink one would order from their favorite coffee shop right to the office. GOffee offers companies a low-cost, yet powerful way to keep employees happier, engaged and more productive by delivering brand-name coffees, teas, matcha, and more when employees need it most — the minute they get to their desks. Initially, GOffee is offering its coffee delivery solution for employers in Midtown West with plans to expand across Manhattan by the end of 2020. For more information visit www.goffeeshop.com
About Think Coffee
Think Coffee is a locally-owned, independent coffee company that sources, imports and roasts the coffee it serves in its 11 New York City retail locations. Think Coffee prides itself on its responsible coffee sourcing practices, which ensure that consumer dollars directly benefit the most vulnerable in the supply chain. Over the past decade, Think Coffee has also become an environmental leader in the retail coffee industry through the initiatives it has taken to reduce landfill waste.
Contact
Larkin/Volpatt Communication
Jamison Vernallis
***@larkinvolpatt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse