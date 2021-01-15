 
Industry News





New Year New Vision Damon Batiste & NOSACONN INC. Take On Call To Action For Nation's Healing

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - Jan. 15, 2021

Catch "Damon with Batiste Fathers and Sons in Nola.com's 'Mardi Gras for All Y'All'
the Virtual Installment of Mardi Gras Digital Version 2021During COVID-19 Pandemic adjustments.

In the wake of bringing awareness to the on-going needs of hurricane survivors in South America and Jamaica with OAHRELIEF.ORG's "Christmas Maskerade" at BB King's Blues Club, Damon Batiste of 'NOLA's Royal Family of Music' is driven.  He is driven to manifest the purpose of cultural arts beyond "having a good time."   While determined to take note of the effects of the national and worldwide crises on the Music & Tourism Industry, Batiste is intensifying his focus on life-changing cultural programs based in New Orleans.  Batiste, founder of NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection) is in a full-court press to revitalize and uplift lives through successful programs of NOSACONN and its network of partners.

Leading the way to healing of the nation at the ground level, where the arts meet the community and touch people in a granular way, Batiste is gathering supporters to make a substantive and sustainable difference with what's in their hands, mainly, the arts.

"Music is healing.  It is spiritual" said Tommy Peters,  President & CEO of BB King's Blues Club, in a conversation after the successful virtual and live December 18, 2020 disaster relief fundraiser at his New Orleans' BB King's Blues Club.  Peters known for his awe-inspiring economic revitalization of Beale Street as head of the Progressive Capital Investment Corporation at a time when Memphis, Tennessee political leaders threw up their hands and were about to throw out all efforts to combat the blight and decades of decay in the area.  Peters and team rolled up their sleeves and billions of dollars later, Beale Street in Memphis is a worldwide calling card of United States tourism for visitors to enjoy and refresh themselves amid southern hospitality.

"I have all the confidence in the world that Damon Batiste will be a strong force in resisting the economic impact of the Coronavirus in New Orleans," said Peters.  Discussing the impact of the worldwide pandemic bringing the entertainment industry to its knees, Peters talked about the economic impact on business. "Congress has got to get out of gridlock and do something to help small businesses with PPP, not just the major corporations who are more equipped to ride the storm."

Peters, spoke of the impact of the pandemic beyond economic terms.  Peter's explanation of the impact and healing aspect of the arts and entertainment industry hit home.  "Music brings people together and we've been missing those good vibes.  The absence has added to the pain of the pandemic."

"What we do is not frivolous," said David Batiste Sr., the "Father" in the band, "Fathers and Sons of The New Millennium," one of several historical musical derivatives of his Louisiana Hall of Fame group, "David and the Gladiators." A widely recognized bandleader, keyboards and B3 organ player, singer, composer and producer in his own right, David Batiste Sr. displays his passion for purpose in all he does. "Our music is more than making people feel good, which is a very important element; it is also an economic engine that needs to be cultivated and cared for as one would plant and harvest a productive farm," he said.

Click Here for the Rest of the Story: http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=8372...

-30-

Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@wrightnow.biz
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jan 15, 2021
