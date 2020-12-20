Confederacy of Silence Book by Richard Rubin Considered Worst Book Because OF the Many Mistruths and Slanted Perspective.

By: Meet Kate

Contact

Ron Hall

***@newsreel.com Ron Hall

End

-- Confederacy of Silence Book by Richard Rubin is being considered one of the worst book ever written. It is a typical "white privilege" book about a murder in a small town of Greenwood, MS. The writer seems to have failed at writing and decided to take a small town murder and change enough facts to make a big tim murder mystery. This is not a Gerda Lerner documentary where the truth is laid bare for the reader to see and form their own opinions. This book has taken Handy Campbell, Lanardo Myrick and Greenwood and demolished the facts enough to garner a few "Good Reads" on Amazon.Sometimes a book is really bad. Confederacy Of Silence is literary click bait. Yes, this book is so bad that readers can start throwing around phrases like:• "One of the worst books ever written." —• "Please, never not read this book even to critique it." —• "Asking a decent editor to save this book would have been like asking a teacher to help a student get "A's" that refuses to come to class. This is useless to read pass the cover." — TheAll of which is excessively harsh, deliciously messy, and also—dare I say it—a little bit impressive? Admit it, there's something kind of remarkable about being the worst at whatever you've chosen to do. The premise for this sounds intriguing: a secret is uncovered that will change the face of the southern race conscious forever. The book screams that it will explain how bad the Confederate south is. The black boys and the mystery surround a death of a man. Unfortunately, transferring anything tangible onto paper was something that Rubin was unable to do with any style or creativity. The book lacks anything other than an interesting false story. The chapters are too dull, and the writing style is somewhat lackluster and amateurish. It seems he felt the facts we unnecessary. He used quotes from people that had little exposure with the boys. How could 2 black boys in Greenwood, Ms be around an elderly white woman enough to be more than brief. Common sense.There are anime movies that would bury this novel in terms of plot, characters, atmosphere, and dialogue – it is a light weekend read on a beach if you don't want to stress your brain with some heavy literature. A book of fiction and non-fiction. Sad that real human lives are affected by this false narrative and racially insensitive book by Mr. Rubin.I recommend you read a computer manual first. Skip Confederacy of Silence.Other of a list of worst books.