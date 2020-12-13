News By Tag
Evans GP Strengthens Technical Line Up
By: Evans GP
Torrie worked alongside Evans GP founder Josh Evans during the 2019/20 Asian F3 season where they achieved success by clinching the Drivers, Teams and Masters Championships with the Black Arts Racing outfit.
For the 2021 season, Torrie will take on the role of Crew Chief for Evans GP for their Asian F3 Championship campaign as well as the other racing projects that are yet to be announced. As well as his championship-
Notably, the Evans GP outfit will now have the same combination of top-tier staff and sponsorship that won 2019/2020 Asian F3 championship, which bodes well for the upcoming series: Motorsport-inspired apparel manufacturer OLOI, Inc, Team Manager Josh Evans, Chief Engineer Mihai Marinescu, and Crew Chief Lee Torrie.
Lee Torrie: "I'm really looking forward to continuing the work that Josh, Mihai and I accomplished in Asian F3 last season, as well as the other projects that we have planned. We work very well together, and that synergy translates into success on the track."
Josh Evans: "Lee is ideal for the Crew Chief role not only because of his experience, but also because of his high level of commitment, attention to detail, and leadership abilities that I have seen first-hand from my work with him. The qualities that he brings to the team are exactly what is needed on the technical side for good car preparation and performance. This gives Evans GP the ability to provide our drivers with the best equipment possible for their upcoming season endeavours."
OLOI is a San Francisco-based motorsport inspired line of apparel which focuses on blending performance with time-proven classics in its product line. For more information on OLOI, please visit: www.OLOIinc.com/
Evans GP, based in Melbourne, Australia, is a professional racing team who competes in Asian F3 as well as other Formula and Touring Car competition and testing. The team's international personnel bring a wealth of winning experience including such series as F1, F2, F3, GP2, GP3, F4, Formula Renault, Formula Ford, V8 Supercars, and others. For more information on Evans GP please visit: www.EvansGP.com .
2021 FIA ASIAN FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR
Round 1 – January 21-23 – Yas Marina Circuit – Races 1-3
Round 2 – January 28-30 – Dubai Autodrome – Races 4-6
Round 3 – February 4-6 – Yas Marina Circuit – Races 7-9
Round 4 – February 11-13 – Dubai Autodrome – Races 10-12
Round 5 – February 18-20 – Yas Marina Circuit – Races 13-15
