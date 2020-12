COVID VACCINE IS GREAT! Homes & Food Needed! Hard Hit Communities of Color Get Help-Presser Today

Amid COVID-19 cases & vaccine news, Mission Neighborhood Centers fight with funds from Mayor Breed's Commitment of $28.5 million for the Latino Community to help communities of color in the Bayview stay in their homes and put food on the table.

Mayor Breed, Asm Chiu, Sup Walton Speak 12-15-20

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco ~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~FOR DE ALBA AND ASSOCIATES, SAN FRANCISCOMEDIA ADVISORYVirtual Press Conference: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, TODAY 11 a.m.CA Assemblymember David Chiu Joins Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Shamann Walton and Mission Neighborhood Centers to Announce the Launch of an Essential Services Hub in the Bayview DistrictSAN FRANCISCO, CA – Mayor London N. Breed, California State lawmaker David Chiu District 10 Board of Supervisor Shamann Walton and Mission Neighborhood Centers (MNC) will announce the opening of MNC's new Essential Services Hub in the Bayview District. The hub will provide a lifeline to essential services for communities of color disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.When: Tuesday, December 15, from 11 – 11:30 a.m.Who:• Beverly Hayon, Mission Neighborhood Centers Board President• Mayor London N. Breed, City and County of San Francisco• Assemblymember David Chiu, CA 17Assembly District• Supervisor Shamann Walton, District 10 Board of Supervisors• Santiago ("Sam") Ruiz, CEO, Mission Neighborhood Centers• Rafael Moreno, Director, Mission Neighborhood Centers' Family Resource Centers & Youth ServicesWhere: In light of COVID-19, this will be a Zoom LIVE press conference, please click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/85036880892? pwd=T0FlNFF0eVEzSC9hME91dlpuNG56Zz09 Meeting ID: 850 3688 0892 Passcode: 249450B-Roll of Essential Services Hub: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=q2KxS4OKtUo&feature= youtu.be About Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC), is San Francisco's preeminent Latino-led community-based organization. For over 60 years, MNC has been at the forefront of providing early childhood education, social and supportive services to low-income youth, families, and seniors in an engaging, inclusive, culturally appropriate environment that promotes community empowerment and economic prosperity. For more info, please visit: www.mncsf.org###Media Contacts for De Alba and Associates:Jackie Wright, (415) 525-0410Henry Quijano, (415) 940-3927Media Note:COVID-19 Rental Assistance is one of the expanded services of MNC Bayview Hub that will help protect and save lives.Virtual News Conference Speaker, ASM David Chiu (District 17) is author of bills for COVID-19 Eviction Protection:Noted in BAY CITY NEWS WIRE SERVICES' ARTICLE:https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/12/08/covid-renter-protection-bills-eviction-rental-assistance-asm-david-chiu/"One of the bills being introduced by Chiu would extend the protections afforded under AB 3088 through Dec. 31, 2021. Additionally, the new bill further protects tenants who can pay at least 25 percent of their rent between Sept. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021 by converting any remaining amount owed to their landlord into civil debt and can't be used to justify an eviction."ASM David Chiu affirms the urgent action needed to help vulnerable Californians in communities of color and all communities who are facing a fight with the deadly Coronavirus and a fight for their homes.We look forward to your coverage.Jackie Wright415 525 0410; wrightnow.biz@gmail.comAssociate forVictoria Sánchez De AlbaDe Alba CommunicationsMainstream & Multicultural PR/Media Relations, Digital MarketingPhone: 415.670.9533 | Mobile: 650.270.7810Twitter: @victoriasdealba | LinkedIn: Victoria Sanchez De Alba