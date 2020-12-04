 
How To Help Children Overcome Stress

Lifetime Montessori School Director Provides Tips for Harried Parents to Reduce and Overcome Stress and Anxiety
By: Lifetime Montessori school
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Dec. 9, 2020 - PRLog -- The 2020 pandemic has been a wake-up call to the world and things remain topsy-turvy. A local Montessori Director shares how they have created and maintained structure and order in their school since opening their preschool through elementary programs in May. She offers guidance on how to help children overcome stress by keeping a positive environment at home.

"Interestingly, I'm more worried about the adults these days," says Kristin Edwards, M.Ed., Director of Lifetime Montessori School in Santaluz. "Yes, I'm worried about the kids who have been at home all these months; but, more so about their parents and how they're engaging their children during these troubled times…not so much for their kids' sake but for themselves."

Maintaining Structure and Order in School

"Our toddlers and preschoolers have tightly structured schedules every day and have acclimated and adapted to our protocols since May," says Edwards. "We've focused on routine structure to make kids feel like nothing has changed."

Keeping Normal Alive at Home

Students at Lifetime Montessori are not experiencing overwhelming fear or anxiety about the pandemic. But their parents are.

Edwards shares that kids continue to have normal experiences during the school day. But, when they come home, they hear and feel their parents' concerns about their aging parents, their careers, job constraints, being endlessly at home and the hardships of the economy. As a result, kids are seeing their parents in a different way. And that can create scars unless we teach them positive outcomes.

Teaching Normal Without Stress to Students and Their Parents

"The kids who have remained at Lifetime Montessori have benefited because we have been talking about stress and how to overcome it," Edwards continues. "Students are learning that it's okay to be scared, worried or to feel helpless. So, as an antidote, the good news is that we've been teaching them tools to overcome these emotional obstacles."

How to Teach Normal

How do you teach that skill?

"We model it. We talk about it," says Edwards. "It's important for children to know it is ok to have the feelings they have.  It's ok to feel worried or overwhelmed.  We want parents to share that they sometimes feel the same way and show how they process or manage those feelings."


Parents should say to kids that we must always find ways to feel good about things in our own lives. That's why we exercise, practice yoga, meditate, jog or ride the bike--to clear our heads. Their kids will see that exercise is a far better behavioral response to tough times than eating a pint of ice cream.

Summary

Lifetime Montessori School Workforce 2040 children are being prepared daily to blossom in a future of second-by-second communications, continuous invention and ever-faster technical skills. "Every day, our teachers are building student's emotional skills with guidance to help children overcome stress. In addition to building both academic prowess and social skills, it's one more positive reason why the Montessori Method works," says Edwards.

To schedule a tour, visit https://lifetimemontessorischool.com/free-tours. (http://www.lifetimemontessorischool.com/free-tours)

