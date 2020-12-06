News By Tag
Rebuilding Asia's Economy: How will family businesses in Asia recover post-COVID era?
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake joined Joji Tagawa, Binod K. Chaudhary, Zhi Peng, and more in the Horasis Asia Meeting virtual event
By: LDJ Capital
David Drake, Chairman and Founder of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, is one of the speakers in the virtual meeting. He said "Focusing on Asia, it's interesting to see how the emerging Asian businesses and markets cope with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am looking forward to this virtual event to see how the next chapter unfolds for the Asian economy and global market as we rise from this pandemic."
David joined Sanjay Budhia (Managing Director, Patton Group of Companies, India), Asher Noor (Chief Investment Officer, Al Touq Group, Saudi Arabia), Johan Nyvene (Member of the Board, Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation, Vietnam), and Hiroyuki Ohnishi (Chief Executive Officer, Technology Seed Incubation Co., Japan) in the panel on "Family Business: What is the next Chapter post-COVID?" moderated by Metin Guvener (Founding Chairman, The Salon, United Kingdom). The panel discussed new and non-traditional investment strategies needed to take advantage of horded capital, the adjustments in investment mindsets to adapt to uncertainties in the market, among other topics.
The virtual event features talks from esteemed guest speakers, panel discussions, community building sessions, and fireside chats for all attendees. The topics for discussion include the development of fintech in Asia, post-COVID development of Asian economies, the future of family businesses after the pandemic, and more.
Here are some of the government delegates, co-chairs, moderators, and speakers attending the event:
Binod K. Chaudhary, Chairman, Chaudhary Group, Nepal
Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and Treasury, Hong Kong SAR
Hank McKinnell, Chairman, Moody's, USA
Johnny G. Plate, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Indonesia
Joji Tagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Nissan Motor, Japan
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, India
Paul Scanlan, Chief Transformation Officer, Huawei, China
Ramon Lopez, Secretary of Trade and Industry, Philippines
Sanjay Budhia, Managing Director, Patton Group of Companies, India
Shahriar Alam, Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh
Zhi Peng, President, Tsinghua Asset Management Group, China
The event's strategic partner is the City of Kitakyushu. The co-organizers and sponsors of the event include All India Management Association (AIMA), Caspian Week, Cosmic Citizens, Entrepreneurs' Organization, Global Schools Foundation Singapore, IE University, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Invest Hong Kong, Media Group News Indonesia, Oxford Analytica, Pacific Basin Economic Council (PBEC), Philip Morris International, PT Awina Sinergi International, Publicize, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, Run The World, and Sekhar Institute.
About LDJ Capital
LDJ Capital is a multi-family office that invests and manages investments for partners and clients in the areas of payment processing, hospitality, real estate, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, and recently digital assets, such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
LDJ Cayman Fund is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. The firm is involved in asset management and market-making of cryptocurrency from, but not limited to, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Malta, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.
LDJ Capital has three subdivisions:
1. LDJ Capital Group: Victoria Partners, LDJ Venture Capital, LDJ Capital Advisory, and LDJ Cayman Fund.
2. LDJ Real Estate Groups: Acquisitions, Development, and Hospitality in New York City.
3. The Soho Loft Media Group: Times Impact Publications, The Soho Loft Conferences, and Victoria Global Communications. Times Impact Publications include the digital publications:
For more information, visit: https://ldjcapital.com/
