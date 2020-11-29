News By Tag
ARCH Cutting Tools Earns ANCA Tool of the Year 2020 Award
By: ARCH
"We entered to present and showcase our capabilities as a cutting tool manufacturer and to demonstrate the complex capabilities of the ANCA Tool & Cutter Grinder," said Jim Gray, President and General Manager, ARCH Cutting Tools – Latrobe. "Additionally, we entered to share with customers our own custom capabilities with solid carbide tools.
"Our entry was based on what we provide for our customers," Gray added, "it's multi-functional, providing the customer a single high-performance tool that's multiple tools in one. A solution-driven tool, that reduces the need for tool changes and increases productivity.
"We feel the opportunity to compete in this worldwide competition was exciting and being one of the finalists was quite humbling. At the same time, achieving finalist status was a validation of our capabilities."
Finalist entries were measured and evaluated rigorously, using Zoller device technology to measure the contour and accuracy of the tools, and Alicona device technology for dimensional surface roughness measurement. Judging criteria included best surface finish in Ra (roughness average) value on the flute or gash surface, closeness to the nominal tolerance as stated on the drawing in terms of diameter and profile, ground to the tightest tolerance per the drawing, and overall level of complexity.
Pat Boland, Co-Founder of ANCA said, "I think of ANCA's Tool of the Year as the 'Oscars™ for cutting tools' and am proud to take the time to recognize and reward the creativity and skill of manufacturers globally."
"The overall winner, the ARCH Cutting Tools, entry, demonstrated excellent use of multiple iGrind operations with several complex profiles. The tool came out in front of others when compared to the DXF and measured on the Zoller for Profile OD and Runout. The surface finish measurement on the Alicona produced a superb result. The tool also stood out in terms of complexity of grinding and was a large diameter (1") multi-functional cutting tool with many features. Overall, the tool was complete - ticking every box to be the Tool of the Year winner and was an exceptional effort from the team at ARCH Cutting Tools," Pat concluded.
About ARCH Cutting Tools
ARCH Cutting Tools is the recognized world leader in high-performance solid round and indexable cutting tools. With manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, the company's engineering and machining facilities are dedicated to the betterment of precision machined parts, products, tools, and related supply chain processes. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets. archcuttingtools.com
Contact
Stacey Eeman
Marketing and Business Development Manager
***@archgp.com
810-618-7711
