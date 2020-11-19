News By Tag
VHC Issues Holiday Warning Signs An Aging Parent May Need Home Care Assistance
By: Veterans Home Care
"Family gatherings during Thanksgiving and holidays are a good time to watch your parents and see if they are having issues with their appearance, energy level and ability to remember past and current events," said Bonnie Laiderman, CEO of Veterans Home Care, a firm that has helped more than 18,000 veterans or their surviving spouses receive access to VA benefits for at home care.
"A quick tour around the parent's house will reveal clues your mom or dad may be struggling with personal hygiene and safety issues."
Warning signs can include a messy home, unpaid bills and unopened mail, outdated food in the refrigerator, uncleaned bathrooms, and cluttered floors creating potential safety hazards. Any can indicate the need to contact a home agency consultant.
Laiderman added that the cost for home care need not be expensive. "For veterans who have served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam or the Gulf War, there is a little known VA benefit to help cover medical and custodial care costs."
The VA benefit is a pension paid to veterans (or their surviving spouses) with an additional amount called "Aid and Attendance (https://veteranshomecare.com/
Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom.
Another solution for anyone regardless of military status is the latest medical alert system, a video screen smart-home system offered by VHC in partnership with SmartCompanion, VHC's Companion Series, is customized and pre-programmed for each individual. It includes a hands-free, voice-activated Echo Show device that enables anonymous phone calls or video chats with built-in security.
For eligibility requirements visit www.VeteransHomeCare.com or call toll free 888-314-6075.
ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE
Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC's VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 3,800 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com
