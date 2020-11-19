News By Tag
Lyricist AC The Entity Releases Greatness Displayed EP
Project Marks First Independent Effort from Artist's New Label and Imprint
Greatness Displayed is AC's fourth professional release as well as the first through the new label imprint and brand appropriately titled Greatness Displayed. The EP features notable tracks such as "Captivate" with Monty C. Benjamin and Homaje, "Gotta Do It", and "Say It", among others. Noteworthy mentions in production include DJOnTha1 (J-Skillz), Kontraxx, Sal Dali, and more.
"The creative process with this project was quite an experience as I had to navigate in the space of dealing with the pandemic, racial injustice, and political unrest," says AC. "You'll feel my vulnerabilities in my music as I am showing them that it's alright, to be honest with yourself. When you can do that, you have nothing to fear, nothing to hide and for me, that's greatness displayed."
Greatness Displayed invites listeners to be part of AC's new label and brand as the goal is to bring an intelligent brand of hip hop to the forefront of the culture and create a space for honesty in music.
"The name actually came from a freestyle I did years ago. Since I've started doing music in the public eye the phrase has popped up in my verses," says AC. "Greatness Displayed is a way of life. It's being all right with showing one's vulnerabilities while striving to become a better human."
Born in Panama and raised in Cincinnati, OH. Aaron "AC The Entity" Coleman provides his listeners with a true audio experience, relatable to many. From the man who gets up at 5:00 a.m. to work the blue-collar job; to the backpacker on the way to the first day at the university; to the guy who caught a bad wrap and is now giving back to society as a productive citizen, AC's music resonates with those who share the commonalities in everyday living. Notable comparisons to AC's music include artists such as Slum Village, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest.
Greatness Displayed is now available on all digital service providers. For more information visit http://www.blaze4glorymusicgroup.com and http://www.greatnessdisplayed.com.
Blaze 4 Glory Music Group, LLC (B4GMG) is the premier music company specializing in management, marketing, and publishing for the urban music genres of Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B, Gospel, and Spoken Word. B4GMG offers premium content for both the listening pleasures of music lovers and the audio needs of organizations. Blaze 4 Glory Music Group, LLC. - the sound of urban culture.
