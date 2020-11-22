News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Diane Berson, MD
Dr. Berson discusses "maskne" (mask plus acne), a skin condition affecting more and more people daily in the United States
Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. While acne usually begins in puberty and affects many adolescents and young adults, it can occur at any stage of life and may continue into one's 30s and 40s.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic may be making acne problems worse, as friction caused by masks may exacerbate skin irritation and become what is now known as "maskne".
The American Academy of Dermatology explains that while masks play a vital role in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, they can also present challenges to your skin. This may cause problems that range from acne and peeling to rashes and itchiness or worse.
To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Berson, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Diane Berson, MD
Dr. Berson is an esteemed, award-winning, board-certified dermatologist. She earned her undergraduate degree from Cornell University's College of Arts and Sciences where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She pursued her medical education at New York University School of Medicine. This was followed by an internship in internal medicine at Bellevue Hospital, NYU Medical Center, and a residency in dermatology at State University of New York Health Science Center in Brooklyn where she served as Chief Resident during her final year of training. Dr. Berson has conducted clinical trials and published articles concerning the treatment of acne and rosacea and other dermatological topics. She has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times along with numerous magazines. She has also appeared on NBC's Today Show, The CBS Early Show, ABC World News Tonight, CNN Headline News, MSNBC, Fox News and local New York networks.
Dr. Berson is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Dermatology. She is the Past President of the Women's Dermatologic Society. She also served on the Board of Directors of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the Medical Council of the Skin Cancer Foundation, the Board of Trustees of the Dermatology Foundation, and is a Founding Board Member of both the American Society of Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetic Surgery and the American Acne and Rosacea Society. For additional information about Dr. Berson, please visit https://www.dianebersonmd.com/
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse