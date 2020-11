2nd HG Music Video and Film Festival Goes Virtual, January 22 – 23, 2021

Calling All Faith Based and Inspirational Film and Music Video Makers

-- The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took a substantial toll on Hollywood box-offices, as well as independent filmmakers across the globe. No one could have ever anticipated 2020 would usher in a disease which would cause cinematic productions to come to a screeching halt. As is the case with any crisis situation, organizations learn to adapt and pivot. After months of being on hiatus, thehas reorganized their film festival for a virtual delivery. In the world of entertainment,The secondis scheduled to convene over two days virtually,. It will premiere. Then conclude. The Houston Gospel Music Coalition has teamed up withand expanded their scope by presenting music video and film virtually, as an extraordinary premium exposure opportunity. With great anticipation, the Houston Gospel Music Coalition is pleased to host the second Music Video and Film Festival, in Houston, Texas.," says. The final festival presentation will be delivered on theThe virtual HG Music Video and Film Festival debuts as a celebration, of the robust, creative and emerging nexus of local and national faith based, independent film and music video producers. It will offer a showcasing of quality, Christ-centered, inspiring original works produced by creative, passionate independent movie, music producers and visual storytellers.Submissions are currently being accepted through. The last day forCategories include:. Complete details on categories, submission fees, deadlines, rules, awards and tickets can be obtained by visiting the HG Music Video and Film Festival website ( https://www.hgagfilmfest.com/ ).HGMVFF is the film division of HGMC, an affiliate organization of the Texas Gospel Music Coalition. President and Festival Director, Catherine Dorsey's vision is to develop this platform as an expansion of what HGMC does as an organization to propel gospel music and independent artists, in conjunction with the network of media outlets and radio announcers who play their music. Dorsey says,Sponsorship opportunities are available by contactingator via Email:Connect with us on our website (https://www.hgagfilmfest.com/)|Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ Houston-Gospel- Announcers-Guild- ... )| Twitter (https://twitter.com/Houston_GAG)|Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/houstongospelmusiccoalition/)for updates and new information as it becomes available.For media interview requests please contact, Sharon Baldwin: makeroompublicity@gmail.com, hgfilmfest@yahoo.com or call 832-687-1211.# # #The Houston Gospel Music Coalition is an affiliate of a statewide gospel music organization (the Texas Gospel Music Coalition, Inc.) with non-profit status whose mission is to provide education, performance opportunities and media exposure. The organization supports artists who perform or produce anything that will enhance the presence of the gospel and gospel music. We accomplish this through professional networking, industry promotions, various events and creative collaborations.