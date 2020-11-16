News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2nd HG Music Video and Film Festival Goes Virtual, January 22 – 23, 2021
Calling All Faith Based and Inspirational Film and Music Video Makers
The second HG Music Video and Film Festival (HGMVFF) is scheduled to convene over two days virtually, Friday, January 22 – Saturday, January 23, 2021. It will premiere Friday at 7 p.m. Then conclude Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Houston Gospel Music Coalition has teamed up with The Cam Agency, LLC and expanded their scope by presenting music video and film virtually, as an extraordinary premium exposure opportunity. With great anticipation, the Houston Gospel Music Coalition is pleased to host the second Music Video and Film Festival, in Houston, Texas.
"We are delighted to host the 2021 Virtual HG Music Video and Film Festival, in Houston, Texas. This year's festival will be totally virtual with pre-screenings on Facebook for public viewing and judging," says President and Festival Director, Catherine Dorsey. The final festival presentation will be delivered on the CamVision365 Digital Network.
The virtual HG Music Video and Film Festival debuts as a celebration, of the robust, creative and emerging nexus of local and national faith based, independent film and music video producers. It will offer a showcasing of quality, Christ-centered, inspiring original works produced by creative, passionate independent movie, music producers and visual storytellers.
Submissions are currently being accepted through November 20, 2020. The last day for late submissions is December 4. Categories include: Music Video, Feature Films, Shorts, Documentaries, Student and Women Filmmakers. Complete details on categories, submission fees, deadlines, rules, awards and tickets can be obtained by visiting the HG Music Video and Film Festival website (https://www.hgagfilmfest.com/
HGMVFF is the film division of HGMC, an affiliate organization of the Texas Gospel Music Coalition. President and Festival Director, Catherine Dorsey's vision is to develop this platform as an expansion of what HGMC does as an organization to propel gospel music and independent artists, in conjunction with the network of media outlets and radio announcers who play their music. Dorsey says, "Our goal for HGMVFF is to create the same opportunities of exposure, resources, development and advancement in film and video for gospel, Christian and inspirational filmmakers and music video producers."
Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Catherine Dorsey at 832.271.6727 or via Email: hgfilmfest@yahoo.com.
Connect with us on our website (https://www.hgagfilmfest.com/)|
For media interview requests please contact, Sharon Baldwin: makeroompublicity@
# # #
About Houston Gospel Music Coalition (HGMC):
The Houston Gospel Music Coalition is an affiliate of a statewide gospel music organization (the Texas Gospel Music Coalition, Inc.) with non-profit status whose mission is to provide education, performance opportunities and media exposure. The organization supports artists who perform or produce anything that will enhance the presence of the gospel and gospel music. We accomplish this through professional networking, industry promotions, various events and creative collaborations.
Contact
Houston Gospel Music Coalition
hgfilmfest@yahoo.com
832-271-6727
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 16, 2020