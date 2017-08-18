 
Industry News





Houston Gospel Announcers Guild Launches First HGAG Music Video and Film Festival, Nov 17-18, 2017

Calling All Faith Based and Inspirational Film and Video Makers
 
 
#HGAGFilmFest
#HGAGFilmFest
 
Spread the Word
HOUSTON - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- This fall, the Houston Gospel Announcers Guild (HGAG) has set its inaugural HGAG Music Video and Film Festival to convene over two days on the campus of Texas Southern University, 3100 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX, 77004. The event will take place at the Barbara Jordan- Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs Building on Friday, November 17 – Saturday, November 18, 2017.  This state-of-the-art facility provides smart media rooms and the latest in multimedia technology, which lends a perfect backdrop for live music video and movie screenings, industry forums, an awards ceremony and opening reception.

The HGAG Music Video and Film Festival (HGAGMVFF) debuts as a celebration of the robust, creative and emerging nexus of local and national faith based, independent film and music video producers. It will offer a showcasing of quality, Christ-centered, inspiring original works produced by creative, passionate independent movie, music producers and visual storytellers.

Submissions are currently being accepted through October 2, 2017. The last day for late submissions is October 9. Categories include: Music Video, Feature Films, Shorts, First-Time Filmmakers and Documentaries. Students are strongly encouraged to submit works as well. Complete details on categories, submission fees, deadlines, rules, awards and tickets can be obtained by visiting the HGAG Music Video and Film Festival website: https://www.hgagfilmfest.com/.

HGAGMVFF is the film division of HGAG, an affiliate organization of the Texas Gospel Announcers Guild. President and Festival Director, Catherine Dorsey's vision is to develop this platform as an expansion of what HGAG does as an organization to propel gospel music and independent artists, in conjunction with the network of media outlets and radio announcers who play their music. Dorsey says, "Our goal for HGAGMVFF is to create the same opportunities of exposure, resources, development and advancement in film and video for Gospel, Christian and Inspirational filmmakers and video producers; and to also make this festival an annual event."

Day one will include an opening reception with a social hour, hors d'oevres, dignitaries, special guests and a feature film screening. Day two kicks off with a continental breakfast then progresses to film industry forums, live screenings and concludes with an awards ceremony.  All Access Festival Passes are available now for $30. They can be purchased online on Film Freeway and Eventbrite. Students (with a valid school id) will only be able to pay on-site to receive a discount.

Festival partners include:  Film Freeway, KTSU 90.9 FM, Texas Southern University, TSU Barbara Jordan- Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs and Make Room Publicity.  Additional sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Catherine Dorsey at 832.821.8024 or via Email: hgagfilmfest@yahoo.com.

Connect with us on our website (https://www.hgagfilmfest.com/), Like us on Facebook  (@HoustonGospelAnnouncersGuild)  and Follow us on Twitter (@Houston_GAG)  for updates and new information as it becomes available.

For press credentials and interview requests please contact, Sharon Baldwin: info@makeroompublicity.com, hgagfilmfest@yahoo.com or call 832-687-1211.

# # #

About Houston Gospel Announcers Guild (HGAG):

The Houston Gospel Announcers Guild is one of six affiliates of a statewide gospel music organization (the Texas Gospel Announcers Guild, Inc.) with non-profit status whose mission is to provide education, performance opportunities and media exposure. The organization supports artists who perform or produce anything that will enhance the presence of the gospel and gospel music. We accomplish this through professional networking, industry promotions, various events and creative collaborations.

This year the Houston Gospel Announcers Guild expands their scope by incorporating video and film as an additional premium exposure opportunity. With great anticipation, the Houston Gospel Announcers Guild is pleased to host the first annual HGAG Music Video and Film Festival in Houston, Texas.

