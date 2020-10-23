News By Tag
Business Development VP Jed Wallace Provides Support Tools For Tech Success
By: Corporate Design Solutions
"I am excited to work with CDS as we continue to build big picture ideas and trust," Wallace said. "Trust is the number one requirement for a successful service company, and it is built on relationships and transparency. Building trust is more than just being a friendly face and having a good elevator pitch. We have to be able to describe what our mission and visions are and how they will help our customers reach their IT goals."
Wallace developed his multi-level strategic planning skills in the military. Through internal partnerships, he cultivated relationships with multiple organizations to effect policies and procedures. After transitioning into the private sector, he continued to work on inside sales, building outstanding relationships with like-minded professionals.
Wallace recognizes the importance of filling significant education and interest gaps that many people have when it comes to technology.
"Everything boils down to communication and the level of education we are able to provide," he said. "One of my strengths is being able to talk to people on the level of education they have on a particular subject. Teaching people how to connect one idea with another to help them make conscientious business decisions is something I have done throughout my professional career. In IT, doing that requires me to communicate with people who have a broad overview of something and help them better understand its technical details."
Wallace said that the services that CDS offers relieves the technological burdens that so many businesses face which allows them to fully utilize their specialized skill sets for success within their industries.
"Doctors want to practice medicine, insurance agents want to make sure that their clients receive sufficient coverage, and these professions and others require knowledge in very specific areas," Wallace said. "Our responsibility is to help maintain the technological systems that enable them to excel in their fields."
In an age in which ransom requests and other data breeches are commonplace, Wallace wants to bring peace of mind to professionals whose information could be compromised at any time.
"No one thinks it's going to happen to them, but it can, it will, it does, and security breeches are going to become even more commonplace in the future," he said. "The effort, sweat, coordination and communication that goes into helping businesses protect their information pays off when their technology is attacked."
Wallace said that his job is to provide business owners the support, tools, and resources that empower them to do what they do best.
"I work for Corporate Design Solutions, but I'm here to serve you," he said.
For more information about Corporate Design Solutions, please visit their website https://corpdesignsolutions.com/
