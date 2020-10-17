News By Tag
Alexander Lumber Introduces Two New Window Lines
The building materials dealer adds Kolbe, Weather Shield to its comprehensive product lineup
By: Alexander Lumber
About this introduction, Alexander Lumber CEO Bill Cummings says:
"We are excited to welcome Kolbe and Weather Shield to the Alexander Lumber family. By adding their beautiful, innovative, and unique products to the lines we carry, we can now offer our customers a comprehensive assortment of wood, aluminum, fiberglass, and vinyl windows and doors that meet any residential or commercial need and budget. Even better, since these high-quality products are not readily available in most of the markets we serve, they are ideal for people who are looking for more than the usual, mundane, run-of-the-mill options for their projects."
A member of the Alexander family, Cummings reveals, "Interestingly, both Kolbe and Weather Shield are also multi-generational family-owned and run companies, so they have values, priorities, and timelines that are very similar to ours. It has made working with them a pleasure, and we are excited to introduce our new partners and their respective offerings to our markets."
With the introduction of Kolbe and Weather Shield, Alexander Lumber is now poised to provide custom builders and professional remodelers, as well as homeowner customers, a complete array of options when it comes to their window and door needs. Their premium lines afford discerning customers unique style and design choices, artisanal quality, and innovative, custom products when selecting windows and doors for their projects: From contemporary architectural marvels to historic renovations that require particular attention to detail, from luxury single-family homes to high-end commercial endeavors. As Kolbe and Weather Shield also produce quality, moderately priced selections of windows and doors for both new construction and replacement projects, Alexander Lumber has expanded its capacity to supply attractive, well-designed, carefully engineered solutions to better meet customers' project needs and budgets.
The complete window and door lines of Kolbe and Weather Shield are now available through every Alexander Lumber location. Both manufacturers are based in Wisconsin, which will enable efficient order fulfillment and delivery to all Alexander Lumber stores.
About Kolbe Windows & Doors
What began in 1946 as a two-brother team has grown into an internationally respected manufacturing company. Kolbe Windows & Doors is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of windows and doors for residential and commercial markets. Kolbe products are best known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, attention to detail, as well as innovative and unique designs.
About Weather Shield Windows & Doors
Weather Shield Windows & Doors is intelligent design. Weather Shield combines artistry and engineering to create high-end windows and doors that help architects, homebuilders and homeowners push the boundaries of what's possible. Founded in 1955, Weather Shield is based in Medford, Wis.
About Alexander Lumber
Alexander Lumber offers general contractors, custom builders, professional remodelers, and project-minded consumers a wide selection of high-quality materials and supplies, including lumber, decking, cabinetry, windows, siding, doors, and much more, to complete building projects of any size.
Contact
Lisa Roberts, Marketing Manager
Alexander Lumber
***@alexlbr.com
