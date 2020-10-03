 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Information technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2020
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Avertium Enhances LogRhythm Expertise with Acquisition of 1440 Security

By: Avertium
 
 
Show No Weakness
Show No Weakness
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Cybersecurity

Industry:
* Information technology

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - Oct. 8, 2020 - PRLog -- Avertium, an industry-leading managed security and strategic consulting partner to mid-to-large enterprises, today announced the acquisition of 1440 Security, a nationally recognized managed security service provider with a Colorado-based 24/7 security operations center. This acquisition enhances Avertium's extended detection and response (XDR) approach, and advanced threat management expertise within its managed security service offerings. It also adds a third CyberOps Center of Excellence to Avertium's existing two centers in Arizona and Tennessee.

"What impressed us most about the team at 1440 Security is their exemplary culture of integrity and the overwhelmingly positive customer feedback about the company's commitment to keeping customers' networks, data and other critical assets safe," said Jeff Schmidt, CEO of Avertium. "This shared singular focus along with their technical LogRhythm expertise make them excellent additions to the Avertium team," he added.

"At the heart of our business is ensuring the security of our customers' systems and data. Partners like Avertium are a key part of that philosophy," said Mark Logan, president and CEO of LogRhythm. "I am excited that long-time LogRhythm partner 1440 Security will join with Avertium and together bring their combined expertise to customers that want to take their security program to the next level," he added.

Named to the MSSP Alert Top 200 MSSPs list in 2019, 1440 Security has built a loyal customer base and a reputation for excellence in managed security, particularly in the deployment, configuration, and management of the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform (https://logrhythm.com/products/nextgen-siem-platform/).

"Cybersecurity, specifically SIEM and SOC-as-a-Service, is our business and we are constantly looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers," said Brian Bilodeau, president of 1440 Security. "For 1440 Security, this acquisition means continued investment in core cyber competencies while expanding what we can offer existing customers with Avertium's extensive suite of cybersecurity consulting services – from governance and compliance to strategic advisory services to digital forensics and incident response."

Combined Offerings

Comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) managed security capabilities including

Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR)

Managed Vulnerability Management

Managed Zero Trust Networking

Support for LogRhythm, Sophos, Splunk, Sentinel, AT&T Cybersecurity and Wazuh

Digital forensics and incident response

Security and risk assessments

Compliance and governance [HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1-3, NIST and HITRUST]

Strategic advisory and cyber program augmentation capabilities

About Avertium
Avertium brings enterprise-level security to mid-to-large organizations challenged by the cybersecurity talent shortage, rapidly evolving threat landscape and budgetary constraints. The company's acclaimed show-no-weakness approach to extended detection and response (XDR), governance and compliance, and strategic advisory services is redefining the managed security services category. From financial services and manufacturing, to technology and healthcare, more than 2,500 companies rely on Avertium's more rigorous, more relevant, and more responsive delivery of cybersecurity services. Backed by growth equity firm Sunstone Partners, Avertium operates CyberOps Centers of Excellence in Arizona, Colorado, and Tennessee. For more information, visit https://www.avertium.com (https://www.avertium.com/?utm_source=announcement&utm...).

Contact
Melissa Watkins
***@ligerpartners.com
End
Email:***@ligerpartners.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity
Industry:Information technology
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Out Box Communications PR Group News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Oct 08, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share