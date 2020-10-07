News By Tag
Edmonton Software Company Enters Agreement to Provide COVID Screening Technology to Ontario School
Titan FieldDocs developed their COVID-19 Health Screening App in early 2020 as a solution to securely and confidentially screen employees and visitors for symptoms of novel coronavirus. The app works using a proprietary conditional logic program which recommends entry to a building or self isolation depending on a user's answers to a pre determined set of questions.
With the COVID-19 Health Screening App, Sunnybrook School requires students or their parents, visitors, and staff to self assess for symptoms according to guidelines set by Health Canada. Anyone entering the school will digitally submit their results on their own mobile device through the Titan FieldDocs app before being allowed onto school property.
Due to the school's young student body, it was important for Sunnybrook School principal Teralee Brunn to find a quick, easy to use screening solution. " Before school started, we practiced our screening procedures as a team with all of the teachers. We soon realized that the screening procedure would take longer than expected, and our younger children, who are only four years old, would not be able to answer confidently that they do not have
symptoms."
By utilizing a digital solution for COVID-19 assessments, Sunnybrook School has been able to navigate through those early logistical roadblocks, while limiting the risk of widespread exposure, and also keeping a record of potentially symptomatic individuals for simplified contact tracing.
Principal Brunn's initial impressions of the Titan FieldDocs solution have been entirely positive: " The feedback from the parents and staff about the app has been very positive. With the efficiency, it has made our processes at school significantly easier."
The screening technology is based on Titan GPS' newly released and commercially available FieldDocs platform; a digital workflow application designed for paper free form fills and digital document management, among other workflow optimization tools.
Additional layers of security and new privacy settings were rolled out for the COVID-19 Health Screening App to accommodate for the sensitive and private nature of the health information shared by users. Results from individual submissions remain private and secure, accessible only by designated Sunnybrook School staff.
Sunnybrook School is the first school in Canada to adopt the technology from Titan FieldDcos, though Certified Tracking Solutions CEO & Founder Ben Jensen Jr. is hopeful the solution will help other schools across North America. "This new partnership with Sunnybrook is exciting for us. While this solution is quite a step away from our traditional offering, I think it's a great example of the innovation we're capable of. More importantly, we're helping kids get back to school safely, I hope we can continue to provide that extra peace of
mind for others."
The COVID-19 Health Screening App is now available to public and private organizations looking for a contact free self assessment solution.
About Sunnybrook School
Sunnybrook is a vibrant, co-ed elementary school, located in North Toronto. Small class sizes, caring teachers, and strong academics inspire our students to become independent, knowledgeable, and confident learners with an understanding of their world, locally
and globally.
About Titan GPS and Certified Tracking Solutions
Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions (est. 2004) is an industry leader
in GPS telematics, fleet tracking and management, connected transportation, and industrial IoT. The company helps customers of all sizes in government, service, transportation, transit, dealerships and OEM markets across North America to improve the efficiency, productivity, safety, compliance and serviceability of fleet assets.
Visit https://titangps.ca/
