As Broadway Remains Dark During These Uncertain Times, the Light of Carole Demas Shines On
Debut Live Streaming Concert Friday, October 2 from Skylight Run Launches Monthly Series
By: KeyMedia Public Relations
Collaborating with her longtime Musical Director, Ian Herman, Ms. Demas and Herman are curating an evening of Broadway, Pop and Songbook classics that reflect the times, perhaps even bringing new meaning to the songs. A sample of the compositions include Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cockeyed Optimist," Randy Goodrum and Dave Loggin's, "Somewhere Between Old and New York," and Marvin Hamlisch's, Marilyn and Alan Bergman's "The Way We Were."
Ms. Demas shares, "Ian, Stuart and I are extremely excited to launch this concert series LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN on October 2. The series will feature some of our dearest friends and associates from the Broadway community. Music has been so important to all of us during the social distancing, lifesaving in fact, for performers and audiences during the past six months. Working with Musae and River Spirit Music on the series was important to us; their platform is set up to inspire audiences to buy tickets whether you can afford $5 or $100. They are creating a new realm for ticket buying and the value of entertainment, no matter what you can afford, and we are ready to entertain!"
For tickets please visit: Musae
About Carole Demas: Born in Brooklyn, New York, Broadway veteran Carole Demas holds a B.A. in English from the University of Vermont and continued her studies at the New York University Graduate School of Education. She spent several years as a teacher in the New York City Board of Education System before starting her illustrious career as a leading performer on television, Broadway, Off Broadway, Stock and Regional Theater as well as film. In Addition to her starring roles on and off-Broadway, She has performed in concert at many prestigious theaters including NYC's Town Hall, Symphony Space, The Shubert Theatre (New Haven), The Shakespeare Theatre (Stratford), The Papermill Playhouse, The McCarter Theatre, The Walt Whitman Theatre, The Laurie Beechman Theatre and 54 Below (among others). She has co-produced three children's recordings with Paula Janis and is currently writing and producing several new projects for both stage and television.
About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations
