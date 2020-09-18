 
KinG Pen Announces Spirit-Shaking Album "God Bars"

Detailing Depths of a Destructive Past, a Concerning Present, and a Hopeful Future
By: Create Distribute Collect Entertainment, LLC
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 15, 2020 - PRLog -- KinG Pen announces his long-anticipated return to the rap scene making a splash in the increasingly popular and globally recognized sub-genre of Christian Hip Hop (CHH) with the release of his new album, God Bars. Highlighting his transition from secular music, the forthcoming body of work is the subsequent counterpart to KinG Pen's time capsule EP titled Black Rain, which is set to release the same day as God Bars on September 18, 2020.

September 18, 2020 also marks the release of the first single and music video from the album, Pray, premiering exclusively on KinG Pen's independent label's (Create Distribute Collect Entertainment, LLC) YouTube channel.

KinG Pen recorded all of God Bars at his widely known recording facility and company headquarters, the rapidly growing CDC Studios in Lancaster, California with his engineer and record producer Sheldon "SVLaw" Lawson. In addition to his lead producer SVLaw, KinG also worked with his long time producers SlamBradley, Mikey Smit, Big Chawn, 2Tall & A10 (formerly known as the Legendz), and for the first time Armond Brown and MoneyMoveSalsa. KinG Pen and his label, CDC Entertainment will be announcing tour dates for both God Bars in early 2021.

God Bars is composed of 23 tracks that KinG Pen uses to tell a complete story of his transition from the bowels of the destructive music industry into God's purpose for his life. From the very start, the Intro provides a hard hitting glimpse into the renewed state of mind KinG Pen has developed after surviving the industry's trenches, speaking from an entirely different vantage point. Songs like the aggressive Not A Threat which call out the pretenders in rap show KinG Pen has emerged without fear after seeing the inner workings of the rap game and realizing it's a mirage. Other powerful records like The Armor and Pray tell a tale of the need for a connection with God deeper than anything the surface of this earth can provide us. Finally, the already well-received KinG David is a tale of strength, power and maturity achieved through learning harsh lessons over a myriad of life experiences.
KinG Pen believes God Bars is his best and most complete body of work to date, "When my father passed in 2015, I was lost, spiraling out of control, stuck in a constant cycle of drinking, smoking, partying, constantly staying busy, which I didn't realize was unprocessed grief getting the best of me. Black Rain tells that story. But God Bars is a story of the victory of overcoming that defeat; allowing God to find me and work actively in my life to give my testimony to the rest of the world. I pray this album changes lives because I lived it, and I am better for it."

Link to press release: https://mailchi.mp/b52ab601035c/king-pen-god-bars-press-r...

