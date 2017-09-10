News By Tag
Modern Retirement Planning™ Classes Start Soon at Arapaho Asset Management
Modern Retirement Planning™, an online financial literacy and modern retirement planning course, is being offered by Arapaho Asset Management in Fall 2020. This affordable course structure helps students prepare for 20-30 years of retirement.
Course materials have been optimized so students can have an easy online learning experience. "You will still have the same great class experience, be able to ask questions, and have a personalized lab with your instructor after the class," says the Arapaho Asset Management website.
There are four classes available with two sessions each. Each one will be hosted by Arapaho Community College online making it easy to sign up.
Retirement planning has changed over the years. The Modern Retirement Planning™ classes are an online educational course that covers the latest concepts and strategies for structuring a successful retirement plan in these current times. As people are living longer and longer, knowing what it takes to plan for a retirement that could last 20-30 years is very important.
Each Modern Retirement Planning™ session will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. MST on the following dates:
· Thursday, September 10 & 17
· Tuesday, September 15 & 22
· Thursday, October 22 & 29
· Tuesday, October 27 & November 3
Topics include everything from Estate Planning, Long-Term Care, and RMDs, to recent changes to Social Security, and more. The course has been optimized for online learning with easy to follow material.
The instructor, Milt Murphy, has more than 20 years' expertise in risk management and the financial services industry. He has a scientific mind and his personality and enthusiasm fits perfectly with the clients and culture of Arapaho Asset Management. A Colorado native and graduate of Colorado University, he has a passion for financial education and helping students achieve their goals. Students find his demeanor to be refreshing and inviting as he is accessible and easy to engage with. This lends well to online learning.
To sign up for the AAM Modern Retirement Planning™ Classes visit https://aamisit.com/
Arapaho Asset Management is located in Denver, CO and was founded 2005. The company's approach to financial literacy focuses on smaller niche financial education and advisement. They are the facilitators of the Modern Retirement Planning™ Classes.
Note: Securities and Advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., member FINA and SIPC, a registered broker/dealer and registered investment advisor. This is not an offer to sell securities, which may be done only after proper delivery of a prospectus and client suitability is reviewed and determined. Arapaho Asset Management and Centaurus Financial, Inc. do not provide tax or legal advice. Please consult independent professionals for such advice. Centaurus Financial, Inc. and Arapaho Asset Management are not affiliated companies.
