Crystal Grooms Mangano's NO ESCAPE Original Score to be Released

No Escape Score

End

-- Crystal Grooms Mangano's score to the upcoming horror film,, is getting a digital release on September 18, 2020 by Groomsy Music. The film, being released the same day, is directed by Will Wernick and is being distributed by Vertical Entertainment.stars Keegan Allen (), Holland Roden (), Ronen Rubinstein (), Denzel Whitaker (), Pasha Lynchnikoff () and Siya (). Crystal's other credits includeandto name a few. The album consists of 15 original tracks and will be available on all major sites including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.When discussing the score Crystal says, "Creating the score forwas an adventure. The movie has big, scary moments, and we embraced a full, action-oriented score to match. It was fun to manipulate unique new sounds and pair them with the richness of a live orchestra. I am happy with the result and am excited to share it."follows a social media star as he travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.Crystal Grooms Mangano, https://groomsymusic.com/ is a multi-talented composer and music supervisor who has strengthened a wide variety of television and film projects.Most recently, Crystal's scoring work can be heard in thriller filmstarring Keegan Allen and Holland Roden, which features a musical palette of traditional orchestral elements punctuated by original manipulated recordings of heavy metals and iron. As a music supervisor, Crystal recently contributed to Netflix's Emmy-nominated series,which highlighted 8 of Dolly's original songs and brought together an incredible music team from Los Angeles, Nashville, and Atlanta.Crystal's original music can be heard enlivening many projects across the independent film world. These include, a film told in parallel story lines directed by 2 female directors from LA and India, the upcoming documentarybringing to light the challenges of ageism in America, and SXSW selection, which followed a comedy troupe with Asperger's syndrome, for which her score was nominated for a Hollywood Music & Media Award for best documentary score.As a music supervisor, Crystal has worked on a diverse array of independent feature films including Saban Films'starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson and Mena Suvari, Shout! Studios'starring Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz, and HBO feature documentarydirected by Erik Nelson and produced by Paul Allen.Crystal was introduced to the entertainment industry through music licensing, working at The Music Bridge as a clearance coordinator. She later began working for Legativity Music, collaborating with owner and Emmy-nominated composer Mark Leggett, whose credits include NBC's, and. Mark's mentorship enabled her ascent in the television and film composing world. Crystal also composed additional music for several of his projects, includingand, National Geographic's, and Animal Planet's. Working at Mark's studio exposed Crystal to an eclectic variety of scores from the blues rock music of My Name is Earl to cinematic scores for the countryside of Ladakh.