Crystal Grooms Mangano's NO ESCAPE Original Score to be Released
By: Impact24 PR
When discussing the score Crystal says, "Creating the score for No Escape was an adventure. The movie has big, scary moments, and we embraced a full, action-oriented score to match. It was fun to manipulate unique new sounds and pair them with the richness of a live orchestra. I am happy with the result and am excited to share it."
No Escape follows a social media star as he travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.
ABOUT CRYSTAL GROOMS MANGANO
Crystal Grooms Mangano, https://groomsymusic.com/
Most recently, Crystal's scoring work can be heard in thriller film No Escape starring Keegan Allen and Holland Roden, which features a musical palette of traditional orchestral elements punctuated by original manipulated recordings of heavy metals and iron. As a music supervisor, Crystal recently contributed to Netflix's Emmy-nominated series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings which highlighted 8 of Dolly's original songs and brought together an incredible music team from Los Angeles, Nashville, and Atlanta.
Crystal's original music can be heard enlivening many projects across the independent film world. These include Across the Ocean, a film told in parallel story lines directed by 2 female directors from LA and India, the upcoming documentary Duty Free bringing to light the challenges of ageism in America, and SXSW selection Asperger's Are Us, which followed a comedy troupe with Asperger's syndrome, for which her score was nominated for a Hollywood Music & Media Award for best documentary score.
As a music supervisor, Crystal has worked on a diverse array of independent feature films including Saban Films' Don't Tell a Soul starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson and Mena Suvari, Shout! Studios' Standing Up, Falling Down starring Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz, and HBO feature documentary Cold Blue directed by Erik Nelson and produced by Paul Allen.
Crystal was introduced to the entertainment industry through music licensing, working at The Music Bridge as a clearance coordinator. She later began working for Legativity Music, collaborating with owner and Emmy-nominated composer Mark Leggett, whose credits include NBC's My Name is Earl, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, and The Pretender. Mark's mentorship enabled her ascent in the television and film composing world. Crystal also composed additional music for several of his projects, including Discovery's Penguins: Waddle All the Way and Time Warp, National Geographic's JFK: The Final Hours, and Animal Planet's Escape to Chimp Eden. Working at Mark's studio exposed Crystal to an eclectic variety of scores from the blues rock music of My Name is Earl to cinematic scores for the countryside of Ladakh.
