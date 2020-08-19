News By Tag
Dr. Damon Christian Kimes and Pastor Jamal H. Bryant Continue COVID-19 Testing in Atlanta
By: Georgia Know Your Status
The most recent reports from the department of Public Health state that Georgia has a reported 241,677 Coronavirus cases resulting in 22,429 hospitalizations and ultimately 4,794 untimely deaths. In June, Dr. Kimes launched the mobile initiative, Georgia Know Your Status (GYKS)—with the intent to bring safe, effective testing to people in underserved communities.
His call to action was met warmly and an outpouring of support from local business and churched aided the efforts by lending their business space to hold the drives, and to use their public influence to promote Georgians knowing their status.
To date, Georgia Know Your Status has efficiently thousands of patients that may not have otherwise had access to testing, are underinsured or are completely uninsured. To assist families without insurance, the initiative accepts the Cares Act to ensure that no one that needs to be tested is turned away for lack of medical coverage. The government funded Cares Act will assist the uninsured by covering the cost of testing.
"We are making progress, but our work is not done! We are making great impact and, we want to activate all our resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Testing will lead to quick identification of cases, quick treatment, and immediate isolation to prevent further spread of this virus," says Kimes on the importance of getting tested.
On Saturday, August 22nd, GKYS will be welcomed by the renowned New Birth Missionary Baptist Church family, led by Dr. Jamal H. Bryant. The church has hosted multiple drives during the pandemic, reaching thousands of parishioners, neighbors, prominent figures, and families alike. Bryant's passion for providing relief to those in need is apparent through his repeated offering of the church's space, staff, and assets.
Open to all, this joint drive encourages people to get tested, educate themselves on how to stay safe and learning what to do if they do test positive for the deadly virus. Bryant and Kimes hope to reach their audiences and key media personnel to spread the message that testing help is available on a continuous basis. Coupled with the church's regular food drive, Pastor Bryant shared,
"As our nation and world responds to this pandemic, it is important to support those families and individuals who may have limited access to healthcare, are reliant on school meals for nourishment and don't have the luxury to stock up on needed items due to unexpected financial hardships."
The gentlemen will have a live discussion on Instagram on Thursday, August 20th at 6:30PM EST to discuss how COVID-19 is affecting the African-American Community and solutions for navigating life at this unprecedented time. Follow the conversations on Instagram: @DrDamonKimes and @JamalHBryant
The August 22nd drive will take place on-site at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6440 Woodrow Rd. Stonecrest, GA from 10AM to 2PM. This event is open to the public and while drive/walk-ups are accepted, online reservations are encouraged at: www.georgiaknowyourstatus.com/
Please direct media inquiries to: cwright@synergyprservices.com
Georgia Know Your Status
***@synergyprservices.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 19, 2020