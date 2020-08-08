7th Annual Race Against Gun Violence Goes Virtual

Generates Support for More than 50 Community Organizations on the Frontlines of Gun Violence and Covid-19

Contact

Mary Stonor Saunders, Executive Director

***@stridesforpeace.org Mary Stonor Saunders, Executive Director

End

-- Registration has opened for the Strides for Peace 7th Annual Race Against Gun Violence (RAGV), a virtual race due to the Covid-19 pandemic."Our city is hurting and people want to DO something after they read the headlines, and the Race Against Gun Violence provides that opportunity -- something they can contribute to and support."In the context of escalating gun violence, combined with the challenges posed by Covid-19, the 2020 Race Against Gun Violence celebrates hope: it presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for people to get involved and support the life-changing work happening throughout Chicago every day. This year, more than 50 nonprofit organizations are participants in, and beneficiaries of, 100% of all donations raised via the Race Against Gun Violence online platform."While we're not able to gather together in Grant Park this year, we're more committed than ever to connecting Chicagoans to our city's amazing community organizations through an online, Interactive Map, as well as a multi-faceted social media campaign including Choose Hope organization spotlights, Why I Run personal profiles, RAGV2020 fitness challenge films/videos"explains Strides for Peace Executive Director, Mary Stonor Saunders.Strides for Peace has convened a broad range of stakeholders to serve as Civic Partners in the race, including Senator Durbin, Mayor Lightfoot, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, the UChicago Crime Lab, Chicago Police Department and the Wu-Tang Foundation among others."We believe we all have a stake in ending gun violence, and that, especially now, there is a wellspring of goodwill, and a desire to help. We're committed to doing everything we can to harness that energy to build support for community organizations throughout Chicago," stated Mary Stonor Saunders.This year's event benefits the following nonprofit groups, our "community first responders:" Advocate Trauma Recovery Center, After School Matters Inc., The ARK of St. Sabina, Automotive Mentoring Group, The BASE Chicago, BrightStar Community Outreach, BUILD, Catholic Charities, CHAMPS Mentoring Program, Chicago Adventure Therapy, Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Chicago Run, Chicago Survivors, Chi-Town GVP Summit, Christ the King Jesuit College Preparatory School, ConTextos, Everytown Survivor Network, Example Setters, Friends of Northside College Prep, Friends of Kenwood Academy, Friends of Whitney Young, Gary Comer Youth Center, Guitars Over Guns Organization, Healing Hurt People, HelloBaby, I Grow Chicago, Intonation Music, Kids Off the Block, The Kindness Campaign, M.A.S.S. (Mothers Against Street Shootings), Metropolitan Family Services, Neighbor to Neighbor Literacy Project, NeighborScapes, New Community Outreach, New Life Centers, NOBLE - National Black Law Enforcement Executives, Open Books, Paving the Way, PeaceCall, PepRally Takeover, Pride ROC, Purpose Over Pain, READI Chicago: A Heartland Alliance Project, Save Money Save Life, Strengthening Chicago's Youth, Target Area Development Corp, Timothy Community Corporation, West Town Bikes, Work Foundation and Youth Guidance.The Virtual Race Against Gun Violence offers 8k and 5k races, a 2-mile walk and a Tots for Peace Sprint, which participants are invited to complete anywhere, anytime during race week September 19-26. All race packets including tech racing shirts, bib, medal and more are mailed to each registrant. With opportunities for all ages and fitness levels to participate, the event provides a platform for people who want to build a Chicago free from the fear of gun violence to connect and get involved. All participants can elect to donate to or engage in peer-to-peer fundraising directly on behalf of any of the nonprofit organizations listed above.About Strides for Peace: Founded in 2014, Strides for Peace is a registered 501(3)(c) that envisions a Chicago where all can thrive and live free of the fear of gun violence. Our mission is to increase the collective impact of community organizations working to end gun violence, save lives and build a stronger Chicago.