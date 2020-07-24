News By Tag
Bostonsight Partners With Spectrum International To Expand Scleral Lens Access Worldwide
Partnership Brings BostonSight SCLERAL to the Latin American Market
By: BostonSight
BostonSight SCLERAL is a specialty lens product that is manufactured at BostonSight's ISO-certified, FDA-compliant manufacturing laboratory in Needham, Massachusetts. The easy-to-fit scleral lens provides long-term comfort and improved vision for those suffering with challenging eye issues such as dry eye, keratoconus, and corneal disease.
"We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum International to bring BostonSight SCLERAL to the Latin American market," said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. "At BostonSight, we seek to improve the ocular health of people around the world. By expanding to Latin America, we are providing the best solution to empower practitioners to achieve successful outcomes for their patients. Our U.S. patient generated health data shows that 92% of BostonSight SCLERAL patients continue using BostonSight SCLERAL lenses."
BostonSight continually improves their lens offerings through research and innovation. BostonSight SCLERAL's new "triple-play"
"We are excited to offer BostonSight SCLERAL in our portfolio of products," said Felipe Arroyave, Spectrum International President. "BostonSight SCLERAL is a leading scleral lens featuring innovative technology that makes it easy for practitioners to provide greater patient satisfaction."
In addition to supporting practitioners in the US and Canada, BostonSight has a partnership with LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), in Hyderabad, India, providing ocular health solutions to India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
About Spectrum International
Spectrum International is a North American-based company that promotes and exports optical goods and services from certified vendors located in strategic geographical locations. Spectrum represents the best laboratories inside and outside of the United States, in over 65 countries. Their expertise in global trade improves efficiency and economy, and facilitates customized eye care solutions to distributors, private practices, and optical chains. Spectrum pursues excellence in client service and satisfaction by understanding customers' needs while providing stable growth in their businesses. https://spctinternational.com/
About BostonSight®
BostonSight
Media Contact
Michele Hart
mhart@bostonsight.org
