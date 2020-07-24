 
Bostonsight Partners With Spectrum International To Expand Scleral Lens Access Worldwide

Partnership Brings BostonSight SCLERAL to the Latin American Market
NEEDHAM, Mass. - July 28, 2020 - PRLog -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life, announced today they have partnered with Spectrum International to expand global access to BostonSight SCLERAL, the organization's commercial scleral lens product. The partnership with Spectrum brings BostonSight SCLERAL to the Latin American market, supporting BostonSight's mission to help people with corneal disease worldwide retain their sight and improve ocular comfort.

BostonSight SCLERAL is a specialty lens product that is manufactured at BostonSight's ISO-certified, FDA-compliant manufacturing laboratory in Needham, Massachusetts. The easy-to-fit scleral lens provides long-term comfort and improved vision for those suffering with challenging eye issues such as dry eye, keratoconus, and corneal disease.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum International to bring BostonSight SCLERAL to the Latin American market," said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. "At BostonSight, we seek to improve the ocular health of people around the world. By expanding to Latin America, we are providing the best solution to empower practitioners to achieve successful outcomes for their patients. Our U.S. patient generated health data shows that 92% of BostonSight SCLERAL patients continue using BostonSight SCLERAL lenses."

BostonSight continually improves their lens offerings through research and innovation. BostonSight SCLERAL's new "triple-play" FitKit™ provides practitioners with three diameters of trial lenses in one kit so that practitioners can find an effective fit even faster. BostonSight SCLERAL's data-driven design fits 3 out of 4 patients right from the start, regardless of patient diagnosis. BostonSight also offers SmartChannel™ Technology, which facilitates optimal lens fits even when anatomical obstacles are present.

"We are excited to offer BostonSight SCLERAL in our portfolio of products," said Felipe Arroyave, Spectrum International President. "BostonSight SCLERAL is a leading scleral lens featuring innovative technology that makes it easy for practitioners to provide greater patient satisfaction."

In addition to supporting practitioners in the US and Canada, BostonSight has a partnership with LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), in Hyderabad, India, providing ocular health solutions to India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

About Spectrum International
Spectrum International is a North American-based company that promotes and exports optical goods and services from certified vendors located in strategic geographical locations. Spectrum represents the best laboratories inside and outside of the United States, in over 65 countries. Their expertise in global trade improves efficiency and economy, and facilitates customized eye care solutions to distributors, private practices, and optical chains. Spectrum pursues excellence in client service and satisfaction by understanding customers' needs while providing stable growth in their businesses. https://spctinternational.com/

About BostonSight®
BostonSight has saved the sight of thousands of individuals suffering from ocular surface disease, corneal disease, injury, or damage with BostonSight PROSE™ treatment. Founded in 1992, the Needham, MA Center of Excellence includes a clinic, research center, state-of-the-art FDA-certified and ISO-compliant manufacturing lab, and patient and family support center. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched in 2017 to expand access to global scleral lens technology. Eye care practitioners achieve a fast, effective scleral lens fit that provides optimal vision and comfort for patients while attaining long-term eye health.  SCLERALIG is the newest innovation in BostonSight's portfolio, using image topography to map the eye for a truly custom scleral lens fit. BostonSight envisions a world where no one suffers loss of sight from corneal irregularities or ocular surface disease. https://www.bostonsight.org

Media Contact
Michele Hart
mhart@bostonsight.org
