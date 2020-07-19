News By Tag
"Wrap your head around Game Head
A New Free Online Community of Amateur Gamers offering, income over 30 K in prize money and an outlet for a locked down population"
By: GameHead Inc
The organization is comprised of a community of amateur gamers who build their skill sets, on an interactive social platform along with having the potential to derive much needed income in the face of mass unemployment.
Game Head Inc is the brainchild of 22-year-old wunderkind David E. Zogo who serves as the company's C.E.O. "During a recent meeting I had with New Rochelle's Mayor Noam Bramson, I outlined my vision to deploy Game Head as a platform to provide a livelihood to potential content creators. Many have lost their income from the current world health crisis Covid-19. Game head is hoping to bring back some of that lost revenue not only to New Rochelle and New York but around the globe.
The World Economic Forum recently published an article exalting the fact that COVID -19 is taking gaming and esports to the next level. https://www.weforum.org/
Game Head is launching several initiatives in the weeks to come including a free online competition that will have a cash prize of $2,000 every month to a total of $32,000 in available prize money.
Game Head Inc is working to restore the American dream by connecting people through video games.
Game Head is reaching out to nontraditional gamers by providing them with the capacity to earn significant income during these most challenging economic times.
We are calling on politicians to cast their differences aside and put constituents first. We are asking Democrat and Republican lawmakers to pledge to play in a 20-minute charity fortnight® match (https://forms.gle/
Game Head Inc is arguably the only real market for amateur gaming, and we are looking to dominate the world of e-sports through the creation of our one of a kind mega spectacle built around games.
"We take the impact of the corona virus seriously at Game Head, many on our team have had family members and close friends become infected by this virus. I lost a woman who was like a grandmother to me, Dr. Bishop Primrose James, who passed from COVID-19 in April. In her memory Game Head Inc is launching the Primrose Trophy, an award which will be given to the winner of the $10,000 FIFA tournament at the end of August" Said Zogo.
Game Head is endeavoring to be a game changer providing gamers from New Rochelle to Ethiopia the opportunity to stay physically distanced, socially connected, and monetarily sound. Stay connected with us to learn of additional aspects to the Game Head Vision, meet us on the web at www.gameheadinc.net and follow us on social media: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
Join us for our launch event Tuesday, August 4th at the Radisson Hotel, 1 Radisson Plaza New Rochelle, NY 10801 from 2:30-5:30 PM.
Contact: Ara Chekmayan, Tactical Public Relations +1-212-794-0004
Ara@tacticalpr.com or
Events@gameheadinc.net / (914) 354-0281
SOURCE: Game Head Inc.
Web Site: http://www.gameheadinc.net
