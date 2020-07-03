News By Tag
Senior Gamer "DieHardBirdie" talks about wellness on Twitch Q&A with Skinz.gg and Esports Healthcare
World CS:GO champ Abbe "DieHardBirdie" Borg discussed how he maintains his general health in this latest Esports Healthcare episode sponsored by Skinz.gg
Dr. Corey Csakai of Esports Healthcare is the host of this episode. Dr. Corey and Abbe discussed the common health issues encountered by gamers. As a former artist and currently a senior professional gamer, DieHardBirdie has felt pain on his hands and back - ailments that are common among gamers and artists. "Yes, I do feel pain in my fingers but gaming helped me with the pain. I do some finger and hand stretches before gaming and I do some light exercises every day," DieHardBirdie said.
Gary Kleinman, co-founder of Skinz.gg, shared his excitement over this episode with DieHardBirdie. Kleinman said, "I think it's time to shine a light on the gamers in the other demographic. Skinz.gg and our products aim to provide relief in real life for gamers and that includes everyone, young and old. DieHardBirdie sets an example that no one is too old or too young to try something new."
In the interview, Dr. Corey shared his belief that taking care of one's body will make you a better gamer and said that it's good to see that DieHardBirdie maintains his gaming health and overall health considering his age.
Abbe "DieHardBirdie"
Watch the full interview here: https://www.twitch.tv/
About DieHardBirdie
Abbe Borg, best known as "DieHardBirdie,"
DieHardBirdie can be reached at diehardbirdie@
About Skinz.gg
As gamers, you know that spending hours upon hours gaming online can often result in several problems. The most common problems gamers face are body pain, discomfort, and anxiety.
This is why we created Skinz.gg. Skinz.gg addressed this problem by formulating products that are specifically designed to help reduce discomfort and pain. Our products, Got Pain, DefenZ, EnergiZ, and DOZ are designed to help gamers game longer, stronger, and WIN.
Our line of products will help gamers with pain, lack of sleep, energy boost, and immunity.
Our mission is to help all gamers with their health and wellness so that they can enjoy gaming without any problems.
About Esports Healthcare
Your #1 resource for healthy gaming. Esports Healthcare are health & wellness providers for your gaming career, including chiropractic, physical therapy, and naturopathic medicine.
