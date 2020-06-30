Apache Mill Tailings USA, Inc. Issues Correction To Prior Unauthorized Release

By: Apache Mill Tailings USA, Inc.

-- Apache Mill Tailings USA, Inc. and 777 International Holdings, Inc. mutually determined that a March 18, 2020 press release submitted by former Apache Senior Director Lawrence Madoff, M.D., did not accurately represent the facts or the association between the two companies. Apache Mill Tailings USA Inc. hereby corrects the press release made by its senior director, Lawrence Madoff, M.D. regarding the beginning of clinical testing for a potential cure for COVID 19 at his medical testing facility - Red Rock Clinical Research, LLC. The press release was grossly premature. The parties had no written agreements or executed documents between them to support the formal relationship contemplated by the release.Unfortunately, Dr. Madoff died within two days of the March 18, 2020 press release and his clinic was immediately closed. The unauthorized Apache press release however resulted in a consequent press release made by the Nevada Secretary of State. Therefore, to be clear, the putative relationship, created by Dr. Lawrence Madoff, never existed. 777 International Holdings Inc. has now since dissolved their corporation with the Nevada Secretary of State and it no longer exists. Apache Mill Tailings USA Inc. did not approve the press release made by its director, Lawrence Madoff, M.D. and did not authorize the use of the company name in the press release. Verbal discussions of potential agreements involving one of Apache Mill Tailings, USA Inc.'s directors do not, did not and could not constitute a binding agreement.All contracts or agreements require a majority of the board of directors approval and any activities outside of the parameters of Apache Mill Tailings USA Inc.'s business (mining and reclamation), would not have been approved. Apache Mill Tailings USA Inc. is in the mining and reclamation business and any matters outside of those parameters, are of no interest or concern of the company.Apache Mill Tailing USA, Inc. never discussed or intended the soliciting, advertising, or selling of any of their securities in the United States or any state, related to a "potential cure" for COVID 19. Nor has it ever sold or attempted to sell any of its securities in the United States for this purpose. Dr. Lawrence Madoff, M.D., issued a press release in poor health that exceeded his authority and improperly involved Apache Mill Tailings USA, Inc.Apache Mill Tailings USA Inc. apologizes for any confusion that may have been created by this unauthorized press release and, while disavowing the press release, extends its condolences to Dr. Madoff's family, whose director position was vacated due to succumbing to his preexisting health problems and untimely death.Apache Mill Tailings USA, Inc.'s Management(Authorized by AMT Minutes & Resolution 2020-06-30-034)DISCLAIMER: Sender is NOT a United States Securities Dealer or Broker or U.S. Investment adviser. Sender makes no warranties or representations as to the Buyer, Seller or Transaction. All due diligence is the responsibility of the receiver. This press release and the information contained therein are not to be considered as a solicitation for any purpose in any form or context. Upon receipt of this press release, the recipient hereby acknowledges this Disclaimer.