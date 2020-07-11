News By Tag
Consumer51 Launches New Website for Lizell Office Furniture
By: Consumer51 LLC
Since opening its doors nearly 65 years ago, Lizell Office Furniture has provided the marketplace with the very finest in quality furniture, value, and problem-solving resources. Lizell Office Furniture has been at the forefront of office furniture, keeping abreast of trends and technologies while fulfilling specific requirements of corporate offices and business owners. The company has a carefully curated and strategically sourced product line-up.
The new, more responsive, and visually descriptive Lizell website has been developed on the WordPress platform. The site will support Lizell Office Furniture's strategic marketing and business development plans based on enhanced experience for customers in terms of pre-purchase browsing and online product familiarization.
Discussing the new website, Tony Lizell, President, Lizell Office Furniture said, "Over the years, Lizell has developed long-term associations with its customers owing to a strong product lineup and superior service. We have always been in sync with new trends and evolving customer preferences. Now, with our new website, we hope to provide customers with an even better experience, one in which they can browse through our products at ease and use the site to refer us to their friends and associates."
Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer 51 said; "It has been our privilege to be associated with Lizell Office Furniture, a respected local business in the Montgomeryville area and beyond. As a digital marketing agency working with clients across the SMB and large businesses spectrum, we understood the customer goals Lizell wanted to meet. Our prime challenge was to organize the hundreds of products the company offers in building a website that could bring further delight to the already satisfied, loyal customer base of Lizell. The good all-around feedback we have received underpins the appeal the new website has for the Lizell's new and existing customers."
Lizell Office Furniture came into existence in 1955, founded by the Lizell family. The company has the experience, skills, and operational capability to deliver exceptional design, superior quality, optimum service, and outstanding value.
About Consumer51
Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.
About Lizell Office Furniture
Lizell Office Furniture has provided the marketplace with quality furniture, seating, storage, and accessories for nearly 50 years. The headquarters in Montgomeryville, PA boasts a showroom featuring all of their furniture and accessory collections. For more information about Lizell Office Furniture, visit https://lizell.com.
