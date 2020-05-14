Consumers using Clear Vinyl and Poly Sheeting for DIY Covid-19 Protection

Company Provides Products used to improve Social Distancing in the Workplace

With limited openings occurring in several states, consumers are utilizing clear vinyl to create barriers and improve the safety of customers, employees and students to reduce transmission and improve social distancing. In particular, clear vinyl is being utilized to help create protective barriers that aid in reducing the spread of airborne virus transmission and other forms of contamination. In particular, clear vinyl is a waterproof material that is easy to clean and sanitize, yet durable enough to provide many years of service. Clear vinyl strip curtains are often used in clean rooms, food processing and other applications that reduce the risk of airborne contaminants in businesses such as food processing plants, restaurants, nursing homes, hospitals and schools.

In addition to the installation of clear vinyl barriers, front line workers including nurses, doctors, technicians, police officers, fire fighters and grocery workers have been early adopters of DIY face shields. No specialized materials are required for DIY fabrication. The main material needed is clear plastic or clear vinyl which is readily available in many forms, including sheets and rolls. By example, clear vinyl DIY face shields are being created to provide a clear plastic barrier that covers the face with no exposed gap with the headpiece and the forehead. Optimally, the shields extend from the forehead to below the chin while reaching laterally across to the ears.

Recently, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published an article on the many advantages of clear plastic face covers including being able to be used indefinitely, being cleaned with soap and water or household disinfectants. DIY Face Shields are safe, easy, and comfortable to wear while greatly protecting the vital viral portal entries (mouth, nose and eyes), typically reducing immediate viral exposure by 96 percent. Face shields also prevent the wearers from touching their own faces, which is a frequent source of viral infection.