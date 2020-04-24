News By Tag
Soul Asylum Studios Group's Newest Division
Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm Introduces The SA25m Monitor
By: Soul Asylum Studios Group
From the feeling of clenched fist exhilaration of driving a fast car, the first product released from SASA&DF (the SA25 Monitors) will provide (and fulfill) the needs of music engineers and producers worldwide. "Being an engineer myself, I experienced the need for a higher quality sound at a faster and more efficient rate" says SA25m Creator and Manufacturer Rafael Capone. He continues, "I soon realized after searching internationally, what I was looking for didn't exist. At that point, my desire and need for a superior class of monitors was just a thought. Therefore, if I wanted this creation, I needed to build it myself, so I started my research."
Raw data and testing show the SA25m accomplishes the goal of delivering pure and original sound without additional coloration. Further results show the SA25m provides a wide-range frequency response by employing six extraordinary drivers and DSP technology. The Sa25m boasts a stable and balanced low-mid frequency retort along with a defined mid and high-frequency response. Early feedback from engineers and producers are "These monitors are for those who want to hear more." "Exactly what I had in mind," concludes Capone.
For more information, please visit www.sasacousticdesignfirm.com. Follow on them on Instagram at @sasacousticdesignfirm hashtag #forthosewhowanttohearmore.
SOUL ASYLUM STUDIOS ACOUSTICS & DESIGN FIRM
As a subsidiary of Soul Asylum Studios Group, Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm is the Original Brand Manufacturer (OBM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for the SA25 monitors. These monitors have revolutionized the way industry engineers produce, create, and distribute a higher quality sound at a faster and more efficient rate. SASA&DF has not only pioneered innovative approaches to recording and environments to develop music but has consistently championed one-of-a-kind business models and partnerships with a wide range of technology and media partners around the world. SASA&DF has dramatically improved the financial performance of the artist that uses this service, which significantly helps with profitability.
SOUL ASYLUM STUDIOS GROUP
SASG is the parent company to Soul Asylum Studios, SASG award-winning promotional vehicles Soul Asylum H2, Mobstylemaro, and Lexcopperfield, and its newest addition, Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm.
When you think of the #1 recording studios in the "South," Soul Asylum Studios is always on top of the list. The epitome of perfection in recording, mixing, and mastering, coupled with working alongside Multi-Award Winning engineers (Grammy, American Music Awards, and the like), these studios are second to none. The owner of SASG Rafael Capone is a "Chief Mixing and Mastering Engineer" at SAS and knows the needs of his clients. SAS has long been the "Go-To" place for many celebrities and other high profile clients such as MTV, VH1, WETV, Pharrell, T. I., Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill, Justin Bieber, Waka Flocka Flame, SWV, Syleena Johnson and Bricksquad's Cartel MGM (to name a few). SAS has been a feature on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Love N Hip Hop Atlanta, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and a host of other television shows and films. SAS is the premiere production studio for numerous music videos, major film studios, dance companies, and other events.
CONTACT INFORMATION
SOUL ASYLUM STUDIOS ACOUSTICS & DESIGN FIRM
www.sasacousticdesignfirm.com
info@sasacousticdesignfirm.com
Instagram: @ sasacousticdesignfirm
404.991.7081
Jackie Bush—Public Relations Consultant
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
Instagram and Twitter: @GJJPR_
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
213.924.9204
Media Contact
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
2139249204
