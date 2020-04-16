News By Tag
Bringing next-gen learning and knowledge assessment methodologies to EWF's system and STEM training
The WELDONE project aims to capacitate EWF System and STEM Educators, creating an active learning environment, with experiential learning and project work methods that encourage creativity and risk-taking, as a valuable learning opportunity
By: EWF
As an end result, the project will develop a Train the Trainers' (ToT) Curricula, based on seven Competence Units, organized in a modular approach to be delivered using the "Workshop Methodology,"
The WELDONE curriculum has seven Competence Units, organized in a modular approach, focusing on Multiple Intelligences and Learning Styles; Learner Centered Didactics (i.e. Problem-Based Learning, Critical Thinking and Collaborative Learning); Gamification;
By fostering an active learning environment, with experiential learning and project work methods, where schools' environment can encourage creativity and risk-taking as well as accept mistakes as a valuable learning opportunity, teachers and trainers from EWF Training system, as well as educators from STEM sectors, will be able to embed the development of key competences on their own educational resources, following the European Commission's Council Recommendations.
WELDONE also paves the way for educators to be flexible in framing various pedagogical strategies and to be adaptable to diverse content, maximizing the use of digital tools and environments available today in order to bring trainees closer to real life situations, thus making learning a meaningful process for students of today and of tomorrow. Also, teachers and trainers will be actively involved in this continuous professional development programme and on the EWF Communication process of raising their awareness to the importance of updating training methodologies and delivery in technical and scientific fields.
The project is implemented by a consortium of seven partners from Croatia, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Portugal and Romania and, within its ambitious goals, it also aims at improving the provision of Higher VET, increasing its attractiveness and relevance, and promoting an assessment framework that will help trainers and teachers to deal with the challenges of evaluating the "WELDONE way".
Project partners
The consortium comprises entities with a broad experience in ERASMUS+ funded projects. The project coordinator is STRUKA (https://www.struka.hr/
Please access WELDONE website to be updated on the project's activities:
http://www.weldone-
WELDONE - Boosting Innovation in Welding Training Project is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.
About the European Federation for Welding, Joining and Cutting
EWF is a pioneer in implementing a harmonized qualification and certification system for joining professionals. Through European projects EWF has been innovating in training methodologies and involved in the development of new technologies and uses for joining. Through its member organisations, EWF has established a firm link to the local industry, providing knowledge and training as well as participating in research initiatives that address the most pressing questions and challenges in the field of joining technologies.
