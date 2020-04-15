News By Tag
Lenoir NC Company Files "Emergency PIND" with FDA to Develop/Test Nasal Spray to Treat COVID-19
Retired NASA Scholar/Scientist Tapped to Lead Team in Developing and Testing New Delivery System with Antagonists that Kill Viruses Joins in the Fight Against COVID-19 and the Global Pandemic
By: RMANNCO, Inc.
The Application, requesting 'EMERGENCY FAST TRACK DESIGNATION', contains information regarding RMANNCO's intent to finalize development and lab-testing of a new product, called,"Coronacide (Tm)", created by Dr. Resnick while in retirement in North Carolina. Mann said that "Coronacide (Tm)" is designed to countermeasure the COVID-19 virus, In Vivo, and has been assigned an ONPD Identification Number, product name and classification leading toward ability to finalize development and clinical trials testing.
Dr. Resnick stepped down as RMANNCO's CEO in 2016 upon return from SE Asia where he was Senior Research Fellow at University Malaysia Terengganu in the Institute for Marine Biotechnology where he had oversight of five sponsored research projects for RMANNCO.
Ms. Mann said, "Dr. Resnick was asked to come out of 'Retirement' in order to assemble/lead a team tasked with development of 'new approaches' to dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic." Mann continued, "Dr. Resnick gladly accepted the challenge and moved quickly to assemble a team that now includes world-class researchers and scientists from across the nation and Washington State University. Part of the project will take place in Lenoir, NC at the company's HQ/Labs with other testing and Phase I Clinical Trials to take place at the Washington State University, Pullman Campus, and at the Puyallup Conservation Center where Dr. Resnick is a Visiting Scientist and Member of the Faculty."
Ms. Mann said she has received 'very fast and positive feedback responses' from the FDA's 'ONPD' Division (Office of Non-Prescription Drugs) regarding the submission of the request for a letter of 'Emergency Fast Track Status' and the general application. Ms. Mann said that Dr. Resnick has been in communication with the White House and has corresponded with Dr. Peter Navarro several times. Resnick said that his outreach and communications with President Trump's COVID-19 Task Force, headed by VP Mike Pence, were, "Very well-received and responded-to within minutes." Dr. Resnick said, "I've worked with various projects and agencies for +30 years and have never had such quick and courteous responses from 'Uncle Sam' as I have had over the past few days from the White House and the FDA. My queries, requests for assistance and guidance received almost immediate responses ... within 5-10 minutes of my placing the calls. President Trump and VP Mike Pence's COVID-19 Team are absolutely on top of this issue."
Mann stated, "The company's ongoing activities and Dr. Resnick's innovative technical approach, enabled a seamless transition into the metalo-biomedical research area enabling configuration of novel pharmacotherapies with unique antagonistic features".
Mann said that additional information about RMANNCO's study can be found by visiting http://www.rmannco.com/
Ms. Mann concluded the interview by stating that RMANNCO plans to seek additional US and Foreign Patents regarding the technological breakthroughs and welcomes discussions with potential collaborators or any stakeholders seeking to aid in ending the global pandemic.
For Additional Information Media May Contact:
Ms. Joy Mann, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Joy@rmannco.com
Phone: 478-244-2131
Media Contact
Joyce M. Mann, CEO
nxgenusa@aol.com
8285727705
