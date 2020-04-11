 
COVID-19 HUMANITARAN INITIATIVE from the Makers of Respigard®

Request for data collection assistance from Respigard® users.
By: Natures Nurse International
 
 
ATLANTA - April 16, 2020 - PRLog -- Respigard® (a proprietary, all natural extract derived from Fijian Red Mangrove (Rhizophora SPP) and produced here in the USA), has been the choice by several leading physicians and pharmacists for viral and bacterial respiratory infections/challenges in NYC since its first use with 911 First Responder Survivors in 2008/9 by Dr. Richard Brown and Dr. David Jin (Cornell Medical) and, later, by Dr. Patricia Gerbarg. The Responders' respiratory and immune systems, which were significantly impacted by 911-related inhaled particles, later developed ultra –sensitive respiratory systems subject to recurring infections. Due to consistent use and recommendation by New York-area physicians and pharmacists,  it has been noted for more than a decade that human respiratory and immune systems respond to Respigard® remarkably well within 2-3 days.

Therefore, last month, several physicians in NYC (not affiliated with our company) announced that Respigard® is their "#1 Go To Solution for COVID-19 Support."   Immediately, within 72 hours, all product had been sold out through sales on our website, Amazon, and client pharmacy stores shelves. We are now in urgent harvest and production mode to create new inventory to fill all the back orders still occurring every day. These are coming in predominantly from New York, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico.

OUR HUMANITARIAN ACTION REQUEST: As a natural products company, we are restricted from making medical treatment claims. As a small company, we don't have the staff at this time to contact all our clients and interview them. And yet, it is obvious from the client feedback calls we are receiving that Respigard® is serving the needs of hundreds of families suffering from viral respiratory infections. In order to be of greatest humanitarian help saving lives now and over the upcoming challenging year of this pandemic, we need factual data from Respigard® users.

IF YOU ARE A RESPIGARD® USER WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 or are suffering with severe "flu-like" symptoms, please contact the White House COVID-19 Task Force with your feedback about Respigard® efficacy.

In your correspondence, write:  ATTN: DR. FAUCI/DR. BIRX --RESPIGARD® to: C19.OPC@WHO.EOP.GOV with your feedback. This is the primary White House task force email address. Let them know how Respigard is supporting your health status.  We are in touch with the task force and will are requesting they inform us of your feedback. However, please copy us at Nature's Nurse  on your feedback at service@naturesnurse.com so we can organize a proper data set to inform public health leaders of Respigard®'s effectiveness. This pandemic across the USA and the world is not going to be resolved for quite some time. There are many more thousands of lives to be saved. Let's all do our part! Bottom line: help us help others!

