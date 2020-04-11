News By Tag
COVID-19 HUMANITARAN INITIATIVE from the Makers of Respigard®
Request for data collection assistance from Respigard® users.
By: Natures Nurse International
Therefore, last month, several physicians in NYC (not affiliated with our company) announced that Respigard® is their "#1 Go To Solution for COVID-19 Support." Immediately, within 72 hours, all product had been sold out through sales on our website, Amazon, and client pharmacy stores shelves. We are now in urgent harvest and production mode to create new inventory to fill all the back orders still occurring every day. These are coming in predominantly from New York, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico.
OUR HUMANITARIAN ACTION REQUEST: As a natural products company, we are restricted from making medical treatment claims. As a small company, we don't have the staff at this time to contact all our clients and interview them. And yet, it is obvious from the client feedback calls we are receiving that Respigard® is serving the needs of hundreds of families suffering from viral respiratory infections. In order to be of greatest humanitarian help saving lives now and over the upcoming challenging year of this pandemic, we need factual data from Respigard® users.
IF YOU ARE A RESPIGARD® USER WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 or are suffering with severe "flu-like" symptoms, please contact the White House COVID-19 Task Force with your feedback about Respigard® efficacy.
In your correspondence, write: ATTN: DR. FAUCI/DR. BIRX --RESPIGARD®
