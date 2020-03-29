 
News By Tag
* K12
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2020
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
March 2020
313029


Virtual Volunteerism Webinar with Nepris Helps Companies Engage Remote Employees

April 9 webinar focuses on Virtual Volunteerism and Corporate Social Responsibility, and how companies can connect remote employees with students for career-focused conversations while working and learning from home
By: nepris.com/
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
K12

Industry:
Education

Location:
US

Subject:
Events

April 3, 2020 - PRLog -- STEMconnector in partnership with Nepris is hosting a webinar on Thursday, April 9 at 3:00 p.m. EDT about how to engage employees in virtual volunteer opportunities. As the world shifts to being virtual and online all of the time in response to COVID-19, education, corporate, and intermediary stakeholders are scrambling to keep their employees and associates engaged, and motivated while working remotely. Nepris is a solution because it is a cloud-based platform to virtually connect industry professionals with the education community.

This webinar explains how professionals in corporate social responsibility, human resources, employee engagement, and volunteerism can use Nepris to connect employees with the education community regardless of location. Panelists include leaders from Nepris, STEMconnector, AT&T and K12, Inc.

These thought-leaders will discuss best practices, lessons learned, and what successful remote employee engagement looks like. For professionals working from home due to the COVID-19 crisis, and even into the future when they resume normal operations, virtual volunteerism helps keep employees engaged. Studies show that volunteerism also improves employee motivation, performance, and retention.

This webinar (https://nepris.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_deJY9tTAQLOn48...) is especially timely as schools across the country prepare for the possibility of remote learning until the 2020-21 school year. This will affect the education plan of millions and potentially will affect the workforce development plans of companies around the globe. The goal of this webinar is to provide real, scalable solutions to boost employee engagement while helping to keep students learning about career opportunities even as they shelter in place.

Through Nepris, employers can offer "Industry Chats" such as virtual tours, mock interviews, and online presentations on diverse topics, from cybersecurity to retail careers. And, they can reach hundreds of teachers, students, and families across the country in just one, 30-minute virtual session. Click to Tweet (https://ctt.ec/29fLQ)

About STEMconnector
STEMconnector is a professional services organization working to build a diverse and sustainable STEM workforce. STEMconnector informs, stimulates, counsels, and connects cross-sector leaders with a passion for and vested interest in collectively re-envisioning the STEM  talent ecosystem by providing access to data, research, and resources to inform STEM workforce efforts, connecting industry, postsecondary, government, and nonprofit leaders for collaboration and thought leadership, and amplifies promising practices and initiatives across the network. Learn more at STEMconnector.com @STEMconnector

About Nepris
Austin-based Nepris provides a cloud-based platform connecting industry professionals with K-16 classrooms so that students see the relevance of what they are learning in school. Students are exposed to diverse role models and career paths in STEM, the Arts, retail, manufacturing, and countless other careers. Nepris makes it easy for teachers to leverage industry connections while offering a scalable platform for companies and regional intermediaries to easily and effectively engage the current workforce with the future workforce, virtually. Nearly a half-million students have participated in a Nepris virtual session or have viewed one of the 10,000 hours of videos in its library. See Nepris in action at Nepris.com. @NeprisApp

---

Media Contact:
Jennifer Harrison for Nepris
Pando Public Relations
+1-916-716-0636
jennifer@PandoPublicRelations.com

Contact
Jennifer Harrison
Pando Public Relations
***@pandopublicrelations.com
End
Email:***@pandopublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:K12
Industry:Education
Location:United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pando Public Relations PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share