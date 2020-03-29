News By Tag
Virtual Volunteerism Webinar with Nepris Helps Companies Engage Remote Employees
April 9 webinar focuses on Virtual Volunteerism and Corporate Social Responsibility, and how companies can connect remote employees with students for career-focused conversations while working and learning from home
By: nepris.com/
This webinar explains how professionals in corporate social responsibility, human resources, employee engagement, and volunteerism can use Nepris to connect employees with the education community regardless of location. Panelists include leaders from Nepris, STEMconnector, AT&T and K12, Inc.
These thought-leaders will discuss best practices, lessons learned, and what successful remote employee engagement looks like. For professionals working from home due to the COVID-19 crisis, and even into the future when they resume normal operations, virtual volunteerism helps keep employees engaged. Studies show that volunteerism also improves employee motivation, performance, and retention.
This webinar (https://nepris.zoom.us/
Through Nepris, employers can offer "Industry Chats" such as virtual tours, mock interviews, and online presentations on diverse topics, from cybersecurity to retail careers. And, they can reach hundreds of teachers, students, and families across the country in just one, 30-minute virtual session. Click to Tweet (https://ctt.ec/
About STEMconnector
STEMconnector is a professional services organization working to build a diverse and sustainable STEM workforce. STEMconnector informs, stimulates, counsels, and connects cross-sector leaders with a passion for and vested interest in collectively re-envisioning the STEM talent ecosystem by providing access to data, research, and resources to inform STEM workforce efforts, connecting industry, postsecondary, government, and nonprofit leaders for collaboration and thought leadership, and amplifies promising practices and initiatives across the network. Learn more at STEMconnector.com @STEMconnector
About Nepris
Austin-based Nepris provides a cloud-based platform connecting industry professionals with K-16 classrooms so that students see the relevance of what they are learning in school. Students are exposed to diverse role models and career paths in STEM, the Arts, retail, manufacturing, and countless other careers. Nepris makes it easy for teachers to leverage industry connections while offering a scalable platform for companies and regional intermediaries to easily and effectively engage the current workforce with the future workforce, virtually. Nearly a half-million students have participated in a Nepris virtual session or have viewed one of the 10,000 hours of videos in its library. See Nepris in action at Nepris.com. @NeprisApp
