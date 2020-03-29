News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Public Health Groups File Brief To Stop Proposed Ballot To Lift Cap On Alcohol Licensing In Mass
The Massachusetts Prevention Alliance & The Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts Ask Court to Stop the Cumberland Farms Ballot Initiative 19-14,Citing Public Health Concerns & Unintended Consequences of Lifting Limit on Alcohol Outlet Density
By: Massachusetts Prevention Alliance
"Our sole concern is the potential impact on the health of our families and communities,"
In the brief, MAPA and the Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts have asked the high court to intervene and prevent the complicated, confusing measure from being placed on the ballot in November. They cite a number of issues, including:
Increase in Alcohol Availability: Alcohol is an addictive substance, which is why it is closely regulated at the state and federal level. Unlimited sales of beer and wine at all food stores will substantially increase the number of alcohol retail outlets in every community.
Public Health & Safety Concerns: Increased alcohol outlet density directly contributes to health inequity, Alcohol Use Disorders and associated harms, greater youth diversion, and disproportionately burdens socioeconomically disadvantaged communities.
Simultaneous Increase in Retail Marijuana Outlets: A significant, though perhaps unintended, consequence of the petition is that it will increase retail marijuana outlets in communities. Currently, marijuana licenses are calibrated to the number of off-premise alcohol licenses in a municipality.
"This petition will allow 3,279 convenience stores in Massachusetts to be automatically eligible to sell beer and wine, and four years later be eligible to transition into selling hard liquor, too," said John Scheft, the attorney who wrote the brief. "The problems are extensive and far-reaching and adequate oversight of such a system is unlikely. Although Cumberland Farms claims that the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will receive more funding, they recently acknowledged in a court filing that there is no guarantee that increased oversight will be funded by the legislature. Furthermore, there are no plans to increase funding for the Cannabis Control Commission even if more marijuana stores open as a result."
"The evidence is clear that ease of access to retail establishments that sell alcohol increases consumption, which exacerbates alcohol addiction and degrades health status," said Jan Yost, president of the Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts in a statement. "In addition, increased crime and diminished quality of life in the neighboring area is associated with the location of retail alcohol sites."
About the Ballot Initiative
Initiative Petition 19-14 proposes (1) unlimited licenses by a single entity for beer and wine sales (not spirits) by retail establishments that sell food; (2) unlimited licenses by a single entity for beer, wine and spirit sales in any municipality and across the Commonwealth;
Facts & Statistics
According to the Community Preventive Services Task Force, the regulation of alcohol outlet density is a recommended community strategy for reducing excessive alcohol consumption. Higher alcohol outlet density is associated with excessive alcohol use and related harms, including injuries and violence.
Excessive alcohol use is responsible for approximately 88,000 deaths in the US each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 2015 CDC study indicated that Massachusetts was in the top quarter of alcohol poisoning deaths per capita in the US.
Increased alcohol outlet density would likely have a disproportionate impact on low-income neighborhoods. At present, convenience stores are heavily concentrated in underserved, low-income, minority neighborhoods. Even without liquor sales, convenience stores already contribute to poor nutrition and other health disparities, which we can expect will be exacerbated by the addition of a liquor aisle.
About MAPA
Established in 2011, the Massachusetts Prevention Alliance is a 501(c)(3) organization which provides educational resources and advocates for sound drug and alcohol policies to protect the health and well-being of all Massachusetts youth. It supports laws and policy that support prevention measures to reduce substance misuse and addiction. Since its inception, over 500 groups and professional leaders have mobilized to support MAPA's mission, representing a broad array of constituencies, including: prevention advocates; public health and safety experts; medical, treatment, and recovery professionals;
For more information, please visit http://www.mapreventionalliance.org.
Contact
Kristen Elworthy
***@sevenhillscommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse