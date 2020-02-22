Gymnastics Coach with a Unique Combination of Knowledge

There are so many talented and experienced coaches throughout the USA, but one in NJ stands out.

By: Karen Goeller, CSCS

Karen Goeller, CSCS

--The excitement, the team spirit, and the thrill of victory. The spectators are always very impressed with the skill and strength of gymnasts.The USA Gymnastics team will inspire girls to sign up for gymnastics classes. The girls will start with basic skills and progress to more difficult skills. Many will stay in the sport long enough to compete and some gymnasts will compete in college. Only a handful will attain the status of Olympian. It is statistically easier to become a doctor or lawyer than an Olympic Gymnast. There are only a handful of Olympic Gymnasts every four years.Karen Goeller stated that,She advises parents to visit a few gyms before they sign up for a program.Success as an athlete often depends on good coaching. There are many talented and experienced coaches throughout the USA, but one in NJ stands out. Karen Goeller has the unique combination of knowledge that so few gymnastics coaches possess. Goeller is not only an experienced gymnastics coach of 40 years, she is one of the few high level coaches with the prestigiousCSCS stands for. It is the certification required to train college and professional athletes. The CSCS assigns strength and conditioning exercises based on scientific principles. It is also the job of the CSCS to bring the athlete back to competitive condition after an injury. A college degree is required to sit for the CSCS exam.Besides the prestigious CSCS certification, Goeller studied health, nutrition, and physical therapy in college and she was an EMT after college. Goeller worked for Olympic Coach, Bela Karolyi and was his first-ever female camp director. And for ten years she owned a gymnastics training facility in NY.when their child is struggling. She has been called the. There are many testimonials on her website from parents, coaches, and professionals.Her influence on sports and fitness is remarkable. Goeller's articles have been published in USAG Technique Magazine, Cheer Coach and Advisor Magazine, newspapers, and on various websites. She has given presentations at NSCA and USA Gymnastics events for coaches, physical education teachers, fitness trainers, and physical therapists among other professionals.Karen Goeller literallyOf her 20 books, she has six gymnastics drills and conditioning, three Swing Set Fitness, Legs Plus Workouts, two about life lessons, journals, coloring, and the story of her life since cancer surgery. Goeller's latest book is in the bullying genre, Missy's Voice.Besides books and articles, Goeller shares her knowledge through her podcasts found on iTunes, iHeart Radio, and other websites.Karen Goeller is available for book signings, clinics, public speaking, training, and consulting. More information on Karen Goeller can be found at