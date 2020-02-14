 
BIOS-SHIELD™ is changing the way businesses secure and manage their data

Janus Technologies announces a groundbreaking technology that secures and manages PC's while accessing all the benefits of Narrowband IoT from Sprint
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Feb. 19, 2020 - PRLog -- Today Janus Technologies Inc. (Head office: Silicon Valley, CA) announced an all new relationship with Sprint to deliver a PC Solution capable of changing the way small to mid-size businesses operate, secure and manage their data.

As businesses increasingly depend on their PC's to  gain immediate, remote access to their corporate networks, we wanted to find an innovative way to improve not only the security and manageability of the PC but to incorporate all the benefits of Narrowband IoT.

BIOS-SHIELD™ technology, allows the OS to run in a virtual container and all management functionality is outside of the domain of OS.  BIOS-SHIELD™ is the first endpoint security that has vertical integration of Endpoint Virtualization Technology, IoT, and BIOS together.  An "Always On" IoT secure communication layer, allows centrally manage Windows 10 Virtual Machine to run on Laptops or Desktops without compromising the user experience.

This solution has the potential to make a significant difference in the way companies secure their data as well as remotely access and manage their endpoints.  By isolating the OS in a Virtual Machine Container that uses Narrowband communication with a very low energy consumption, it enables server grade management with security to endpoint devices.

"We are currently testing Janus Technologies Secure PC on our Curiosity IoT platform and 5G Network. By combining the benefits of BIOS-SHIELD™ with narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), users will consume less power and gain greater reliability.  said, Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and Product Development for Sprint."

"Sprint is one of the largest mobile network operators in the US and we are very excited to be working with them on this game-changing solution" said Sofin Raskin, Janus Technologies Inc. CEO. "By incorporating a CatM module into our BIOS-SHIELD™ PC's we will be able to sync the OS with the cloud - continuously."  "This cutting-edge solution will offer businesses to securely access their programs and files  at the speed of 5G"

About Janus Technologies Inc.

Janus Technologies is a pioneer in BIOS based endpoint security and holds over 30 patents.  BIOS-SHIELD™  is our trademarked technology built for today's security – conscious consumers.  Learn more about this technology at www.BIOS-SHIELD.com.

About Sprint:

Sprint is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.2 million connections as of December 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com.

