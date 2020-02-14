News By Tag
BIOS-SHIELD™ is changing the way businesses secure and manage their data
Janus Technologies announces a groundbreaking technology that secures and manages PC's while accessing all the benefits of Narrowband IoT from Sprint
As businesses increasingly depend on their PC's to gain immediate, remote access to their corporate networks, we wanted to find an innovative way to improve not only the security and manageability of the PC but to incorporate all the benefits of Narrowband IoT.
BIOS-SHIELD™
This solution has the potential to make a significant difference in the way companies secure their data as well as remotely access and manage their endpoints. By isolating the OS in a Virtual Machine Container that uses Narrowband communication with a very low energy consumption, it enables server grade management with security to endpoint devices.
"We are currently testing Janus Technologies Secure PC on our Curiosity IoT platform and 5G Network. By combining the benefits of BIOS-SHIELD™
"Sprint is one of the largest mobile network operators in the US and we are very excited to be working with them on this game-changing solution" said Sofin Raskin, Janus Technologies Inc. CEO. "By incorporating a CatM module into our BIOS-SHIELD™
About Janus Technologies Inc.
Janus Technologies is a pioneer in BIOS based endpoint security and holds over 30 patents. BIOS-SHIELD™
About Sprint:
Sprint is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.2 million connections as of December 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities;
