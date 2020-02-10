News By Tag
OKTV, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU:OTC) Subsidiary, Completes Production of Its Flagship Series
OKTV (Opportunity Knocks Television), a wholly owned subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU:OTC), has completed full production of the first episode of its flagship reality series, "Opportunity Knocks".
By: valiant eagle
The 12-part series aims to give deserving individuals throughout the U.S. opportunities to pursue their dreams. Applicants can nominate either themselves or somebody else through a simple submission process where they have the chance to expand upon the achievements and sacrifices made by the individual.
This positive message of the show helps OKTV to support its mission of bringing families back together through engaging programming.
Discussing the new show, OKTV's CEO, Xavier "X" Mitchell, who also directed the show which was produced by Providence Film Group, spoke about the challenge of capturing the positive feelings created while shooting:
"These are indeed exciting times for the entertainment industry and we strongly believe that 'Opportunity Knocks' can add momentum to the wave of quality original programming."
About OKTV
OKTV (Opportunity Knocks) is a broadcast entertainment network offering 24/7, 365 days a year programming. Viewers are able to enjoy original programming, TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres. The network can be watched from viewers as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen TV or mobile device.
The network debuted in March, 2018 and is available in the U.S. on DirectTV, and also accessible via Roku, Amazon Fire, and Rabbit TV. OKTV also streams live on its Facebook page and via Phillips and Samsung Smart TVs, as well as on the app TVtogo.
About Providence Film Group
Providence Films is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, music video production, online production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities in an innovative and targeted style.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
