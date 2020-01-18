News By Tag
Todd Beckstrom Of Era Wilder To Be Inducted Into Era® National Hall Of Fame
By: ERA Wilder Realty, Inc.
The ERA® National Hall of Fame is the most prestigious award one is able to receive for the entire ERA® Real Estate franchise. The Hall of Fame honors companies and individuals that have achieved tenure of ten or more years in top production categories. They're ERA® Ambassadors who have a clear impact on the history and success of the ERA® brand. Todd will be joining an elite group of 38 companies and individuals who have earned this prestigious recognition. Brokers, Sales Associates and corporate staff make these nominations. Other accolades Todd has received include the Central Carolinas REALTOR® Association (CCRA) 2018 REALTOR® of the Year, CCRA Circle of Excellence Life Member – Diamond Level, the 2017 National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) REBAC Hall of Fame inductee, the Top ERA® Agent in South Carolina 14 times, Top ERA® Team in South Carolina 3 times, and in the ERA®'s Leaders' Circle 16 times. He sits on the NAR Board of Directors and is the South Carolina REALTOR® assigned to the NAR Professional Standards Committee.
Todd has been a licensed real estate agent for 20 years and has personally closed over 1,600 real estate transactions with $350 million in closed volume. A presenter at the ERA® National Convention every year since 2002, he has not only the most consecutive speaking appearances but also has the highest rated session in conference history. He's an instructor for numerous courses, such as Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), REALTOR® Code of Ethics, Investing in Real Estate, and several more in addition to writing training modules for the Cartus Broker
Network. He's been a Keynote Speaker over the last 15 years with ERA® Broker councils and Realogy companies as well as other real estate events nationally. Todd has also had a hand in multiple publications, courses and technology programs through Realogy, ERA® and NAR. He developed and patented the innovative real estate supply and demand app, "How Is the Market." Todd's designations include REALTOR®, Broker, Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Mediator, Resort & Second Homes Property Specialist and various other non- NAR designations.
Todd states, "I am excited and humbled to receive this honor and recognize that I did not get to the top alone. I would like to thank all of the people who contributed to my success over the years, especially my valued clients."
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to- date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit http://www.erawilderrealty.com to get in touch with an agent that will make your buying or selling experience a smooth and enjoyable process.
Megan Christmas - Marketing Director
ERA Wilder Realty, Inc.
***@erawilderrealty.com
