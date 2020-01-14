 
Industry News





January 2020
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Tarps Now® Increases Heavy Duty Tarps Line Up Due to Heavy Demand

Company Increases Breadth and Depth of Heavy-Duty Tarp Offerings to Meet Customer Demand
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Jan. 17, 2020 - PRLog -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce a dramatic increase in customer demand for Heavy Duty Tarps that has expanding the number of lines of Tarp Covers used in trucking, transportation, manufacturing, warehousing, farming, ranching, gardening, landscaping and disaster recovering applications.

In addition, Tarps Now® has increased the number and types of Heavy Duty Tarps and Super Heavy Duty Tarps that are time tested and carefully engineered to meet the needs of Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contractors throughout the North American construction marketplace who are actively engaged in completing turn key projects requiring accurate cost quotes, rapid order processing and order deliveries of tarp and covering products used to develop and construct a wide range of facilities serving heavy industry, electric and gas utilities, oil and gas pipelines, retail shopping centers, multi-family community projects, and healthcare industry facility projects.

Tarps Now® Heavy Duty Tarp Offerings Include:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/40-oz-vinyl-coated-tarps-extreme...
https://www.tarpsnow.com/white-tarps-18-oz-vinyl.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/22-oz-super-heavy-duty-vinyl-coa...
https://www.tarpsnow.com/18-oz-heavy-duty-vinyl-coated-ta...
https://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-vinyl-tarps.html

Heavy-Duty Fire Retardant Tarps

https://www.tarpsnow.com/18-oz-heavy-duty-fire-resistant-vinyl-coated.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/black-tarps-18-oz-vinyl.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/15-oz-tough-fire-resistant-vinyl-coated-tarp.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/awning-canopy-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-vinyl-box-cover.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/32-oz-vinyl-tarp-fire-retardant.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/27-oz-vinyl-tarp-fire-retardant.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/22-oz-vinyl-tarp-fire-retardant.html

Heavy Duty Canvas Tarps

https://www.tarpsnow.com/awning-marine-canvas-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-canvas-tarps-breathable-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/black-canvas-tarps-waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/tan-canvas-tarps-waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/blue-canvas-tarps-waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/brown-canvas-tarps-waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/white-canvas-tarps-waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/green-canvas-tarps-waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/gray-canvas-tarps-waterproof-tarps.html

Heavy Duty Poly Tarps

https://www.tarpsnow.com/24-mil-super-duty-poly-fire-retardant-usa.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/20-mil-super-duty-reinforced-poly-usa.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/12-mil-woven-reinforced-poly-tarps-usa.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/poly-tarps-super-duty-silver.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/white-super-heavy-duty-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/poly-tarps-heavy-duty-green-white.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/super-duty-silver-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/super-heavy-duty-poly-tarps-clear.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarpaulin.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/hd-silver-black-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-tan-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarps-silver.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-white-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarps-green.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/red-heavy-duty-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/orange-heavy-duty-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarps-yellow.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Michael Dill
***@tarpsnow.com
