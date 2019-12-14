News By Tag
Mestel & Company Advises on the Combination of Chu, Ring & Hazel with Prince Lobel Tye
Uniting the Two Firms to Extend Service Offerings to Corporate and Emerging Company Clients
By: Mestel & Company
The combined firm will operate as Prince Lobel Tye LLP and will be located at Prince Lobel's current office at One International Place in Boston, Massachusetts.
"We are proud to have assisted with uniting these two strong law firms, ensuring a cultural match, business alignment, as well as opportunity for growth for both parties," said Joan Davison, President and CEO of Mestel & Company, a company of HCMC Legal, Inc. "For over 30 years, our organization has structured successful law firm mergers & combinations and built best in class legal teams. Mary Rosenfeld D'Eramo, Esq., Vice President of Operations at Mestel & Company, facilitated this combination. Mary's strong market knowledge and presence in the Boston market proved to be vital to the success of this engagement."
"Mary and the Mestel team understood the market, assessed our goals and the viability of the combination by identifying the advantages, cultural compatibility, practice fit and financial synergies between our two firms," noted Craig Tateronis, Managing Partner of Prince Lobel. Craig also noted, "we are well positioned to leverage the strengths of our two firms, adding depth and breadth to the services and counsel we offer our corporate and technology clients."
Prince Lobel was founded in 1988 and has been lauded for its support of the community through pro bono work and its dedication to diversity. The firm is located in Boston's Financial District and consists of 85 attorneys practicing in 12 practice groups serving a wide range of industries. The firm has been named a 2020 "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers in both national and Boston-area tiers.
Chu, Ring & Hazel, founded in 1995, largely represents high-growth and technology-based entrepreneurial clients in the areas of biotechnology, medical devices, cloud services and software and computers, electronics and semiconductors, robotics and financial services. The firm also counsels mature businesses and individuals on a range of issues including tax and estate planning, shareholder arrangements and corporate transactions.
About Mestel & Company
Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement company established in 1987, specializes in assisting the careers of individual associates, partners and in-house counsel as well as effectuating the movement of legal teams and law firm mergers. Their experienced recruiters have first-hand knowledge of the practices and cultures of law firms and in-house legal departments, making them the acknowledged leader in our field. Mestel & Company is a company of HCMC Legal, Inc. and is the only 100% employee owned company in the attorney placement industry, ensuring that each of its recruiters, as an owner, provides best in class service and is committed to the needs and sensitivity of their attorneys. For more information, visit https://www.mestel.com.
Joan Davison, Chief Executive Officer
646.356.0550 jdavison@mestel.com
Joan Davison
***@mestel.com
